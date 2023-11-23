Pro-Hamas Disrupters Glue Themselves to Ground on Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Route

Well, it was bound to happen. Some of the exceedingly unhinged anti-Israel "pro-Palestine" crowd showed up to the legendary Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City and once more made utter fools of themselves.

Specifically, several protestors "wearing white jumpsuits covered in fake blood" reportedly "glued their hands to the ground just before 11 a.m. in the middle of the parade's path, prompting NYPD officers to divert balloons" around them as they demanded "Liberation for Palestine and Climate," because these idiot leftists would be nothing without dragging the theory of intersectionality into the equation.

Booing from the crowd made it pretty clear that the goal expressed by some agitators to "shut down" the entire parade failed, thankfully. In the clip below, you can see balloons continuing to be paraded around the demonstrators, though the exercise in self-oppression by pro-Hamas protestors did make for added entertainment as they screamed in pain while being forcibly unglued from the asphalt.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have glued their hands to 6th Avenue, disrupting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; floats, bands and balloons are being diverted. pic.twitter.com/nYKLGyev87 — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) November 23, 2023

Of course, these petulant agitators are oppressed only by their own minds as they park themselves in the middle of the road in the apparent hope of being run over by an inflatable cartoon character (or Grimace in the McDonald's shoe car) and stage some sort of "die-in" in order to demand an end for U.S. aid to Israel and for the Jewish State to be prevented from defending itself against bloodthirsty Iran-backed terrorists.

The moment Grimace decided to change his voter registration pic.twitter.com/a4du4lEpoa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 23, 2023

BREAKING: Several pro-Palestine activists were arrested for staging a sit-in on the march route of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City pic.twitter.com/kv9pUQgO77 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) November 23, 2023

Some agitators also held up signs saying "GENOCIDE THEN. GENOCIDE NOW." without realizing that, for the umpteenth time, it was Hamas terrorists — on October 7 and for years before then — who want to wipe Israel off the map and kill every Israeli along the way.

According to reports, all the individuals who disrupted the parade were detained and removed by NYPD officers.

The stunt along the parade route in New York could give a preview of what other groups have promised will be a "shutdown" of Black Friday shopping caused by agitators who pledge to "boycott, disrupt, & rally at commercial centers" nationwide as shoppers look to score some deals.

If pro-Hamas goons glue themselves to the entrances of malls and stores, I think they'll be in for a rude surprise when they discover shoppers care more for a good deal on a new TV than they do about trampling over someone screeching for the elimination of Israel while self-adhered to the sidewalk.