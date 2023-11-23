Here's What the Pro-Hamas Crowd Has Planned for Black Friday

Black Friday shopping has long been a fraught experience with mobs and stampedes willing to do seemingly anything to score a discounted television, but this year a group of pro-Hamas organizations are promising to make things even worse.

The groups, ones that apparently have no issue with the actions of Hamas terrorists on October 7, are calling for anti-Israel goons to "shut it down 4 Palestine" this Friday with a call to "boycott, disrupt, & rally at commercial centers" as Americans look to get some bargains.

Their "reason" for the disruption/shutdown? Well, they say there should be "no business as usual while genocide is taking place," of course ignoring the actual genocide of Israelis at the hands of Hamas last month that saw the most Jews killed in any single day since the Holocaust.

According to the organizers' website, the disruption is a demand for "an immediate ceasefire, cutting all aid to Israel, and lifting the siege on Gaza." Of course, none of these are good ideas based in the reality of Iran-backed terrorists seeking to erase Israel from the map and kill any and all Israelis — including Arab Israelis — who stand in the way.

📣 THIS FRIDAY: Are you ready to #ShutItDown4Palestine again?



On Black Friday, 11/24, people around the country will take action to make clear: No business as usual while genocide is taking place!



➡️ Register your action or find one near you at https://t.co/txwMluTiGF pic.twitter.com/uyNEbokT6m — ANSWER Coalition (@answercoalition) November 22, 2023

As our friend Teri Cristoph at RedState explained more about those organizing the Black Friday disruption:

ANSWER is joined by National Students for Justice, The People’s Forum, Palestinian Youth Movement, and Al Awda NY in planning the nationwide shutdown of Black Friday shopping. The fact that New York-based radicals who support Hamas are participating should be a major red flag, following a CBS News report this week about "growing concerns about security" in New York state "with the escalating violence in Gaza."

As for why these radicals chose Block Friday as their latest target to advocate for Hamas' survival to continue indiscriminately bombing Israeli civilians RedState found a video from an organizer of the Palestinian Youth Movement group that makes their intentions clear:

If we refuse to engage in this, honestly, bloody spectacle that is Black Friday, then we can really hit where it hurts, which is profits…What we’re doing basically through this boycott is sending a message to politicians to the capitalist class to the class of people who basically have interest in preserving the status quo and preserving U.S. imperialism and, by extension, genocide. We’re sending them as message to say that we refuse to go about our lives as usual while a genocide is happening

Cristoph rightly noted that plans to "shut it down 4 Palestine" have "nothing to do with peace or freeing 'Palestine' or stopping genocide" and instead is more of "the same old anti-American drivel we've been hearing from the left for decades now, only they're cloaking it in nonsense words with an extra layer of antisemitism thrown in for good measure."