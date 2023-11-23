KJP Fact-Checked for Talking Turkey About ‘Lower Prices’ This Thanksgiving

Amid the frenzy of Thanksgiving, the White House has been throwing anything, everything, at the wall in an attempt to buoy President Biden's collapsing poll numbers with less than one year remaining until he'll face the judgment of voters in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

As usual, the White House's connection to facts and reality has proven dubious at best in its attempts to convince Americans things are just fine and there's no reason to be upset with Biden and his policies. That, of course, didn't stop White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre from continuing to hype apparently imaginary statistics in a recent press briefing, nor did it stop her from heralding the spin on her official X, formerly Twitter, account.

"This Thanksgiving, we’re seeing important progress on inflation," Jean-Pierre wrote in the post hyping "prices lower for" a list of items including Thanksgiving dinner, gas, airline tickets, car rentals, toys, and TVs.

This Thanksgiving, we’re seeing important progress on inflation, with prices lower for:



⬇️ Thanksgiving dinner

⬇️ Gas

⬇️ Airline tickets

⬇️ Car rentals

⬇️ Toys

⬇️ TVs pic.twitter.com/a7fAFu3BbJ — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) November 22, 2023

Except, there's no reason to thank Biden for the prices on any of those items. As Townhall reported earlier this week, for one, Thanksgiving dinners are technically 4.5 percent cheaper than they were last year — the most expensive they ever were according to the American Farm Bureau Federation — but the cost of a family Turkey dinner with the fixings is still 25 percent more expensive than it was before Biden took office.

What's more, according to the Biden administration's own Bureau of Labor Statistics' most recent Consumer Price Index, the cost of food has increased 0.3 percent from September to October and 3.3 percent over the previous year — a fact pointed out in a Community Note added to Jean-Pierre's post by users on X.

Across the economy, Americans are paying an average of more than around 17 percent more for goods and services compared to what they paid before Biden took office — while their wages continue to lag with only around 13 percent growth over the same period.

That reality, which makes it clear why Americans have grown increasingly sour on Biden's "Build Back Better"-turned-"Bidenomics" policy, is willfully ignored by Jean-Pierre and the rest of the administration. Instead of admitting the pain Americans are feeling is real, Team Biden continues to insult Americans by telling them they're simply imagining the economic pain they face at the gas pump, grocery store checkout, and when paying bills each month. Apparently unwilling to admin that Bidenomics hasn't delivered prosperity for the country, the White House's denial of Americans' economic reality only adds to the ire Americans feel toward Bidenomics.