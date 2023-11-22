Pentagon Slammed for Huge Request After Failing Sixth Audit

The U.S. Department of Defense submitted its largest-ever request to fund "diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility" (DEIA) programs for fiscal year 2024 as the Biden administration continues its efforts to invest in foisting divisive woke ideology on U.S. service members even after the Pentagon failed its sixth consecutive audit earlier this month.

Advertisement

Despite not being able to account for its $3.8 trillion in assets, the Pentagon's woke indoctrinators are now seeking "approximately $114 million to finance its latest round of diversity initiatives," and Team Biden thinks they deserve a gold star from the left for increasing its funding of such programs.

"The FY 2024 President’s Budget request demonstrates the DoD’s commitment to DEIA and includes $114.7 million for dedicated diversity and inclusion activities," the Pentagon stated in a "Strategic Management Plan" reported by Fox News Digital. "This funding across the Military Departments, OSD Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute is investing in programs and initiatives aimed at furthering DEIA, and incorporating DEIA values, objectives, and considerations in how we do business and execute our missions."

Notably, that laundry list of woke blather doesn't mention how the funding will improve the readiness, recruitment, retention, or lethality of America's fighting forces. Evidently, the $68 million in taxpayer funding for DEIA in FY22 and $86.5 million for FY23 just wasn't enough of an investment in diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility programs since Biden took office, so they need another $114 million.

Unsurprisingly, Biden and his military brass are taking significant incoming from Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill who have worked to expose and roll back the administration's divisive and damaging embrace of woke ideology over military readiness:

The Pentagon is asking for $114 million to spend on DEI programs next year.



This is just days after they failed an audit for $1.6 trillion.



If you’re waiting for the punchline, it’s not coming.



This isn’t a joke. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 22, 2023

Americans are currently being held hostage--and global conflict surrounds us--yet the Pentagon has the gall to ask for $114 million for DEI. https://t.co/Yf4X8kQvuK — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) November 21, 2023

The Pentagon wants $114 million more to spend on DEI initiatives in 2024.



No thanks.



How does this help the mission of keeping America safe and the warfighter trained? — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) November 21, 2023

Last week, the Pentagon failed its 6th consecutive audit.



This week, they requested $114 million for DEI.



The Biden Admin’s focus on progressivism over warfighting continues to exacerbate the military recruiting crisis and calls into question our level of military… pic.twitter.com/UO7WrZphgB — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) November 21, 2023

Advertisement

Pentagon requesting $114 million for DEI is either tone deaf or antagonistic. There’s no other explanation.



The amount should be $0. This woke, liberal madness is a stain on our military. — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) November 21, 2023

The Pentagon has no idea where the hell all the taxpayer money that has been funding it went for the past 6 years, but they have the audacity to ask for more funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs?



Does Joe Biden want the military to be a lethal fighting force or… https://t.co/xCLSOehmbr — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2023

The Pentagon wants $114 million for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility in 2024.



What could go wrong? — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) November 21, 2023

In times when the enemies of freedom are on the march around the world — Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China to name a few — it's clear that the Biden administration has not maintained the deterrence brought about by a strong and lethal military that saw peace break out in the Middle East under former President Donald Trump. More DEIA programs are not the way to restore American deterrence.

Instead, Biden simply tells our foes, "Don't," and then they go and do whatever he thought he was waving them off of. The Department of Defense ought to be focused on recruiting, training, and retaining the best Americans for the job of keeping America safe. It ought to ensure that the U.S. has the weapons and tools necessary to keep our enemies from attempting an attack and, if they're foolish enough to do so, wipe the floor with them and make them sorry they ever considered coming after us.

Advertisement

It shouldn't have to be said, but the terror-funding regime in Tehran does not care whether the U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria its proxies are firing on have considered their "white guilt" and trained to "re-center marginalized voices."