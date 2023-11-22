Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
Tipsheet

Intel Bulletin Issues Warning to NY Ahead of Holiday Weekend

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 22, 2023 11:00 AM

Authorities in the Empire State are on high alert ahead of Thanksgiving as, according to Catherine Herridge, CBS News obtained an intelligence bulletin warning of "an increasing terrorist threat to New York State" amid Iran-backed terrorists' war against Israel launched with an October 7 Hamas slaughter of more than 1,200 individuals in the Jewish state. 

The bulletin explained that events in the Middle East "raises the likelihood that violent extremist threat actors will seek to conduct attacks against targets in the West, with New York State being a focus."

Possible targets for such violent attacks reportedly include protests and other public events, though there are no specific threats outlined in the bulletin. Still, authorities in New York continue to ramp up what Herridge says is a "highly visible security presence" near potential targets such as synagogues. In addition, this week's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan will see a "full deployment of New York City police officers." 

Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned lawmakers of the increasing possibility of a foreign terrorist organization "directing an attack in the United States" and said "the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration, the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago." 

Wray's testimony, however, revealed that the FBI director "couldn't say" that his agency is  "able to detect all individuals" who may be planning an attack on the U.S. He also admitted the FBI is "not tracking" whether any terrorist organizations are currently operating within the United States. "The gaps in our intelligence are real and it's something that we have concerns about," Wray testified. 

