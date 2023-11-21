We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
Tipsheet

'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  November 21, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

After spending his 81st birthday pardoning turkeys and mixing up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, President Joe Biden posed with a cake covered in 81 lit candles that might have been the biggest blaze in the White House since the British visited in August 1814. "Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!" quipped the caption posted with the photo on Biden's Instagram account. 

Well, it didn't take long for the photo to catch fire over on X, formerly Twitter, with many people drawing comparisons between Biden's birthday cake inferno and the effects of Biden and Democrats' defund the police antics, the impact of their economic policies, their weakness that invited foreign fracases, and their flawed ideas that triggered domestic crises. 

Yep, Biden literally became the meme and brought it to life. 

How many times has the president or his administration told Americans that "everything's fine" when, in fact, things were anything but? Remember inflation? That's transitory. Afghanistan? No issues there. Russia? Not going to invade Ukraine because "diplomacy." Supply chain? Never been better. The border? Closed and under control. Classified documents? Never heard of them. Hunter Biden? A brilliant businessman. 

Everything is "fine" for Joe Biden, even as he looks like he's white-knuckling the table to avoid toppling out of his chair, because he's not impacted by any of the dumpster fires he, his family, and his policies have set. He gets to keep Weekend at Bernie's-ing his way while his birthday cake — along with America and the world — burns to a crisp.

Notably, this won't be Biden's only birthday cake, per White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday — he'll be having another cake, a coconut one, on Tuesday evening in Nantucket.

