'Portal to Hell': Biden Sets Internet Ablaze With Birthday Cake Inferno

After spending his 81st birthday pardoning turkeys and mixing up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears, President Joe Biden posed with a cake covered in 81 lit candles that might have been the biggest blaze in the White House since the British visited in August 1814. "Turns out on your 146th birthday, you run out of space for candles!" quipped the caption posted with the photo on Biden's Instagram account.

Well, it didn't take long for the photo to catch fire over on X, formerly Twitter, with many people drawing comparisons between Biden's birthday cake inferno and the effects of Biden and Democrats' defund the police antics, the impact of their economic policies, their weakness that invited foreign fracases, and their flawed ideas that triggered domestic crises.

Anybody tracking the carbon emissions from Biden's birthday cake? pic.twitter.com/FO81fr7H1W — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 21, 2023

Joe Biden is so old, his birthday cake is a fire hazard. pic.twitter.com/qV1oY949uO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 21, 2023

This is legitimately one of the worst campaign blunders I have ever seen. Everything about it is idiotic. He's gripping the table as though he's about to keel over. He's got the rictus smile, illuminated by fire. This cake looks like somebody set the world on fire. Which he did. pic.twitter.com/qiDhiP0if7 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 21, 2023

The White House intentionally put this photo out that reinforces every negative narrative they are trying to overcome - well done pic.twitter.com/zxtuUiK2iZ — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 21, 2023

Biden: "You want a slice of cake, Jack?"



The cake: pic.twitter.com/MHePr886Sb — Will O'Grady (@WillOGrady61) November 21, 2023

Joe Biden and Livia Soprano… same vibes and members of a crime family, except Livia had family members who loved her and forced her into a nursery home. pic.twitter.com/qeQVSp0bUi — Corey Inganamort (@TheBirdWords) November 21, 2023

That’s just Joe Biden’s birthday cake https://t.co/mTjZR9Hrvc — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) November 21, 2023

There’s a portal to hell on a plate in front of him https://t.co/bES2feQP87 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 21, 2023

Yep, Biden literally became the meme and brought it to life.

How many times has the president or his administration told Americans that "everything's fine" when, in fact, things were anything but? Remember inflation? That's transitory. Afghanistan? No issues there. Russia? Not going to invade Ukraine because "diplomacy." Supply chain? Never been better. The border? Closed and under control. Classified documents? Never heard of them. Hunter Biden? A brilliant businessman.

Everything is "fine" for Joe Biden, even as he looks like he's white-knuckling the table to avoid toppling out of his chair, because he's not impacted by any of the dumpster fires he, his family, and his policies have set. He gets to keep Weekend at Bernie's-ing his way while his birthday cake — along with America and the world — burns to a crisp.

Notably, this won't be Biden's only birthday cake, per White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday — he'll be having another cake, a coconut one, on Tuesday evening in Nantucket.