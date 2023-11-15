Surprise, Surprise! Guess What Was Found in Yet Another Gaza Hospital

As Israel Defense Forces continued clearing out Hamas terrorists around Gaza City this week, they made their way to the Al-Shifa Hospital, long believed to be a base of operations for the Iran-backed terrorists, and found exactly what they expected: weapons caches, bastardized hospital equipment, and all the signs of a Hamas HQ hidden within a hospital to use Gazan civilians as human shields.

Image of our forces operating inside Al-Shifa pic.twitter.com/wcMnLsyxyQ — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) November 15, 2023

IDF Spokesman Jonathan Conricus released a video of his survey of just one area inside the Al-Shifa hospital, an apparent MRI center. Explaining that the IDF had secured the area, Conricus said what the IDF found has "totally confirmed, without any doubt, that Hamas systematically uses hospitals in their military operations in violation of international law."

2 and 3. - weapons found inside Al-Shifaa Hospital.

no end to #Hamas' Cynism. pic.twitter.com/NQve1MyHQe — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) November 15, 2023

Even in just the MRI area, Conricus said "what we have found, I think, is only the tip of the iceberg."

Proceeding through the hospital, Conricus pointed out how security cameras had been covered or obstructed before arriving at a disused MRI machine. Behind it, a "grab bag" for Hamas terrorists containing an AK-47 and ammunition, grenades, and uniforms. All stashed behind an MRI machine which, had it been used when the grab bag was there, would have sent the weapons and ammunition flying into the machine by its powerful magnets.

In a nearby closet, Conricus showed bags containing full military kits for Hamas fighters. A live grenade, ammunition, a fighting vest with military insignia, boots and uniforms, and "last but not least, standard AK-47," he continued.

Another area contained knives and other items bearing military insignias, and a laptop computer was also found along with a tactical radio and burnable CDs. The laptop, Conricus said, is believed to contain "very important intelligence" that the IDF is now scrutinizing.

Watch the full walkthrough below:

No cuts, no edits, just the undeniable truth.



Watch as LTC (res.) Jonathan Conricus exposes the countless Hamas weapons IDF troops have uncovered in the Shifa Hospital's MRI building: pic.twitter.com/rDd64to2eN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023





In addition to what the IDF found and seized from Hamas terrorists who used Al-Shifa for a base of terrorist operations until the IDF cleared them out, Israel brought humanitarian aid to the hospital that is now liberated from terrorists including medical equipment and supplies for babies receiving care at the facility.

The IDF announced it was conducting its "targeted operation" to clear Hamas from the Al-Shifa hospital as its troops were moving in during the early morning hours of Wednesday in Gaza.

A precise and targeted operation is being carried out against Hamas in a very specific area of the Shifa Hospital. We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation, and continue to reiterate we are ONLY at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to… pic.twitter.com/75t7YEncBk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 15, 2023



