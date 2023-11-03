Who’s Pulling Biden’s Puppet Strings? NBC Just Gave Us a Clue.

Here at Townhall, we've highlighted how the Biden administration has been essentially a "third term" for former President Barack Obama as the current occupant of the White House seeks to accomplish or reinstate the goals and policies of the 44th president. Now, according to NBC News, it turns out Obama's influence in the Biden administration has been more significant than just providing a template agenda for Biden to follow.

Advertisement

"Former President Barack Obama quietly advised the White House over the past five months on its strategy to address artificial intelligence, engaging behind the scenes with tech companies and holding Zoom meetings with top West Wing aides at President Joe Biden’s request, according to aides to both men," explained the NBC News report.

So, Obama is back to working with aides in the West Wing, liaising with the private sector on behalf of the U.S. government, and guiding policies being enacted by the actual president. All without the accountability of being an elected official. If Biden had Obama spending months working on AI policy, what other policies might Obama have been working on "behind the scenes" over the past few years?

More via NBC News: