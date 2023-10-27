We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces have "increased the attacks in Gaza" as Friday evening turned into the dark of night according to Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF spokesman. The strikes are likely aimed at further softening Hamas positions ahead of the much-anticipated ground invasion of the Gaza Strip by Israeli forces.
The Fox News Channel's Trey Yingst, reporting from just outside the Gaza Strip, captured some of Israel's strikes on Hamas targets:
UPDATE: Heavy artillery fire continues along the Gaza border pic.twitter.com/LhWGSn4zbT— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 27, 2023
Massive airstrikes across northern Gaza. Nonstop. The heaviest I’ve seen since the war started.— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 27, 2023
The IDF's Hagari said Israel's air force has been "attacking underground targets and terrorist infrastructures" in Gaza. Friday evening's increased attacks, he said, is a continuation of other IDF offensives in the last few days as part of the military's preparation for an invasion set on rooting out and eliminating Hamas terrorists that have continued launching rockets for three weeks straight after slaughtering more than 1,300 innocents in Israel and taking hundreds of hostages.
All the attacks against Hamas targets in recent days, according to Hagari, prepared the Gaza strip for Israel's ground forces to begin "expanding the ground activity tonight."
"The IDF works powerfully in all dimensions in order to achieve the goals of the war," Hagari emphasized.
בשעות האחרונות הגברנו את התקיפות בעזה. חיל האוויר תוקף באופן נרחב מטרות תת קרקע ותשתיות טרור, באופן משמעותי מאוד. בהמשך לפעילות ההתקפית שביצענו בימים האחרונים, כוחות היבשה מרחיבים את הפעילות הקרקעית הערב.— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 27, 2023
צה"ל פועל באופן עוצמתי בכל הממדים על מנת להביא למימוש מטרות המלחמה.
Earlier on Friday, the IDF released a new video detailing how Hamas is using the Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip as its operational headquarters for ongoing terror operations based on the latest intelligence Israel has gathered:
IDF releases new video detailing Hamas’ use of Shifa hospital as a headquarters for terror operations — another reminder that “aid to Gaza” enables Hamas to continue launching attacks on Israel and doesn’t help anyone in the hospitals its terrorists hide under. pic.twitter.com/uiiPVRNdyq— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 27, 2023
