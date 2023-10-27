The Left Is Infected
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'
CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Tipsheet

Biden Orders 'Lowest Possible Retaliation' Against Iranian Facilities for Attacks on U.S. Troops

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 27, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Pentagon announced on Thursday night that "self-defense" strikes approved by President Biden against Iranian facilities reportedly used by its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and affiliated militias in Syria were carried out, finally showing some response to recent attacks targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East. 

Advertisement

As Townhall reported earlier, the Pentagon said U.S. forces in the Middle East had been targeted in drone and rocket attacks at least 13 times over the previous week, injuring dozens of Americans and leading the death of at least one contractor who died of a heart attack while scrambling to find shelter.

Richard Goldberg, a senior advisor to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), noted on X, formerly Twitter, that the U.S. strikes against IRGC targets in Syria were "[l]ong overdue" and urged awaiting more details on who and what exactly got hit in the strike before heaping too much praise on the strikes. 

As of now, any damage assessments following the U.S. strikes have not been made public.

Noting how long it took for action to happen, one of the details Goldberg is looking to learn is whether the U.S. waited for any IRGC personnel who may have been at the targets to safely depart — a significant question. 

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Goldberg also pointed to the fact that the low bar set by the Biden administration in recent similar retaliations means many people were "hyping the lowest possible retaliation after a week of waiting" for action from the U.S. "Let's look at the chess board from Tehran, not Washington," he added. 

In the Biden administration's statement on the strikes, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin noted that "Iran wants to hide its hand and deny its role in these attacks against our forces," pledging the U.S. "will not let them." 

"If attacks by Iran’s proxies against U.S. forces continue, we will not hesitate to take further necessary measures to protect our people," Sec. Austin promised. If that's the administration's position, however, why hasn't that logic been applied to other Iran-backed attacks? That's another question posed by Goldberg as we await more information on what was taken out by the strikes announced Thursday night. 

Advertisement

Whatever the toll of the U.S. attacks on IRGC facilities in Syria, Goldberg is right: the attempts to view and treat Iran-backed Hamas barbarians differently than other Iran-backed groups carrying out attacks is not a distinction that can last much longer. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement