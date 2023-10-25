Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Pentagon Reveals How Many Times US Troops in Iraq, Syria Have Been Attacked in Past Week

Leah Barkoukis  |  October 25, 2023 8:15 AM
U.S. forces in the Middle East are increasingly coming under attack since the Israel-Hamas war began.

Press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday troops have been targeted 10 times in Iraq and three times in Syria since Oct. 17 "via a mix of one way attack drones and rockets."

“Those are the initial numbers. We are continuing to work to ensure we get you the facts,” he added. 

While there is no direct evidence that Iran is responsible, Defense Department officials said it was likely.

“It’s been well-documented and you’ve heard U.S. officials across the podiums as well as policy leaders for years talk about Iran’s funding, equipping, guidance and direction, to partners and proxies across the region,” a senior defense official told reporters. “That includes Lebanese Hezbollah, militia groups in Iraq and Syria, as well as the Houthis, in Yemen. So I think it’s fair to say when you see this uptick in activity and attacks by many of these groups, there’s Iranian fingerprints all over it."

 At least 20 minor injuries have been reported and one contractor at al-Asad Air Base in Iraq died after suffering a heart attack while sheltering during a false alarm for an air attack.

"What we are seeing is the prospect for more significant escalation against U.S. forces and personnel across the region in the very near term coming from Iranian proxy forces, and ultimately from Iran," Ryder said.

"We always reserve the right to defend ourselves and we will never hesitate to take action when needed to protect our forces and our interests overseas," he added.

The revelation comes as the U.S. deployed an antiballistic missile defense system and Patriot air defense missile system battalions to the Middle East. 

