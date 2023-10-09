Secretary of State Blinken Quickly Deletes Cowardly 'Ceasefire' Tweet

As the Biden administration is "busy" hosting BBQs on the White House lawn amid Hamas terrorists' horrific and ongoing attack against Israel and its people, it seems Secretary of State Tony Blinken realized he'd made another mistake in his department's response.

"Turkish Foreign Minister @HakanFidan and I spoke further on Hamas' terrorist attacks on Israel," Blinken said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "I encouraged Türkiye's advocacy for a cease-fire and release of all hostages held by Hamas immediately," Blinken said in the since-deleted post.

Deleted now apparently, but this was it. pic.twitter.com/9DPgRg37pk — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) October 9, 2023

That is, the United States' top diplomat encouraged Turkey to advocate for Hamas and Israel to stand down as Israel carries out and readies the next phase of its response to neutralize Hamas and other terror groups members, infrastructure, and weapons stockpiles.

Notably, this is not the first time the Biden administration's "response" to the attacks has indicated that Israel ought to stand down rather than respond appropriately to the war crimes and terror perpetrated against innocent innocent Israelis, Americans, Germans, and citizens of other countries.

While Joe Biden was, according to his own words, still literally asleep at the wheel during the beginning hours of the Hamas terror attack, the State Department's "U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs" sent — and subsequently also deleted — a post on X urging "all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks."

Team Biden made a Day 1 decision to pour millions of dollars into Hamas areas. Internal emails show them saying it would boost Hamas terrorism, but they did it anyway.



Then Hamas launched an invasion of Israel.



Team Biden's immediate response was to tell Israel to roll with it. pic.twitter.com/PopoiBo3oM — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 7, 2023

The inexplicable yet knee-jerk reaction from the Biden State Department was to tell Israel to do nothing in response to its innocent women being brutalized, murdered, and paraded through the streets by Hamas terrorists. The post may have been deleted, but the Biden administration's immediate response was to tell Israel it shouldn't neutralize the people, weapons, and infrastructure responsible for the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

While the Biden administration has taken action to position military assets in the region and the president stated in his speech on the terrorist onslaught over the weekend that Israel has a right to defend itself, it's disappointingly telling that the Biden administration keeps tripping over its own apparent belief that Israel should not actually defend itself and instead refrain from taking justified action in response to ensure the current attacks end and future attacks are impossible.

Their stated, then sheepishly deleted, feelings about how Israel ought to respond come after revelations that the Biden administration knew sending taxpayer-funded aid to Gaza would boost Hamas terrorism.

Biden officials made a Day 1 decision to pour millions of dollars into Hamas areas. Yesteday they told the AP they didn't think it would help Hamas terrorism.



They are flat out lying.



Here is the internal memo they wrote, published by @kredo0, showing they 100% knew it would. pic.twitter.com/sfJLzjwL6f — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 8, 2023

The "aid" provided to areas controlled by Hamas terrorists such as the Gaza Strip doesn't end up aiding citizens, it ends up being used to kill innocent Israelis. Even when, instead of cash, physical goods to build just basic infrastructure end up weaponized against Israelis. Street sign posts, for example, along with sewer pipes, are used as rockets fired into Israeli cities.

The Biden administration knew that its aid to Hamas-controlled areas would increase their terror activities, and when it was, they've now — at least twice — publicly called for Israel not to respond.