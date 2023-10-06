Someone Is Lying About the Ukraine Aid Package Deal
Why Did CBS Blur the Face of the Man Who Stabbed a Lefty...
Kari Lake Ran Into Ruben Gallego in Phoenix. It Didn't Go Well.
Biden's Net-Zero Policies Will Invite Actual Environmental Crises
Here's What Government Agencies Wasted Billions on During the Pandemic
Eric Adams Heads South of the Border
UK Prime Minister Has an 'Insane Idea' to End Cigarette Smoking
Here's Who Trump Just Endorsed for Speaker of the House
Donald Trump for Speaker of the House?
Congress' Perverse Incentive Structure
Why Is Karine Jean-Pierre Acting So Casually About People Being Bitten by Dogs?
Excerpt: Hide Your Children: Exposing the Marxists Behind the Attack on America's Kids'
President Trump Will Not Be Speaker
A Culture of Death, a Culture of Life
Tipsheet

Why the September Jobs Report Sent Stocks Tumbling

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  October 06, 2023 9:15 AM

The United States economy added 336,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.8 percent, according to the latest employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics out Friday — but the stock market didn’t like those numbers. 

Advertisement

Despite the fact that estimates only expected 170,000 jobs to be added and the unemployment rate to dip to 3.7 percent, Dow futures dove more than 200 points after the jobs report was released — and it's all because of the ongoing fear of more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve. 

A better-than-expected jobs number means the Fed and its Chair Jerome Powell are even more likely to keep interest rates higher, for longer, inflicting more hardship on the American people and small businesses. Already, the Fed’s response to inflation under Biden has seen interest rates soar to their highest levels since the early 2000s.

In addition to September's number, the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised previous months upward by 119,000 jobs:

The change in total nonfarm payroll employment for July was revised up by 79,000, from +157,000 to +236,000, and the change for August was revised up by 40,000, from +187,000  to +227,000.

Recommended

Why Did CBS Blur the Face of the Man Who Stabbed a Lefty Community Activist in NYC? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

BLS reported that average hourly earnings in September rose 0.2 percent for a 12-month increase of 4.2 percent. But, as many — including Townhall — have pointed out month after month, real wages for Americans have remained negative for most months, including more than 24 consecutive months recorded under Biden, in which wages lag behind the inflation rate leaving families with negative real wages.

So, expect Biden and the White House to herald the September jobs report but know that their gleeful victory lap brings with it higher interest rates and more pain for small businesses, homebuyers, and everyday Americans. 

Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Did CBS Blur the Face of the Man Who Stabbed a Lefty Community Activist in NYC? Matt Vespa
Kari Lake Ran Into Ruben Gallego in Phoenix. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Our Establishment's Alternate Realities Victor Davis Hanson
ABC News Buries the Most Crucial Part About the Latest Trump Update on His Handling of Classified Info Matt Vespa
Someone Is Lying About the Ukraine Aid Package Deal Matt Vespa
Here's Who Trump Just Endorsed for Speaker of the House Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Did CBS Blur the Face of the Man Who Stabbed a Lefty Community Activist in NYC? Matt Vespa
Advertisement