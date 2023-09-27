House Republicans Have Some Questions About DOD Official's 'Close Relationship' With Iran

Following reporting this week on an Iranian influence operation's ties to the Biden administration — including a senior official at the Department of Defense — lawmakers on Capitol Hill are demanding answers.

At issue: a reportedly "close relationship between Ariane Tabatabai" — who serves as the Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict — "and the Iranian regime." As Townhall reported earlier this week, Semafor and Iran International scooped this and other connections between the Biden administration and Iran's foreign influence efforts in a tranche of emails.

Expressing their "deep concern with the Department [of Defense]'s hiring of Ariane Tabatabai," House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers (R-AL) and Intelligence and Special Operations Subcommittee Chairman Jack Bergman (R-MI) sent a letter on Tuesday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"Ms. Tabatabai’s past employment history and close ties to the Iranian regime are alarming and should be disqualifying for anyone seeking such a sensitive position of trust within the United States Department of Defense," the lawmakers' letter notes. "The Iranian regime is a clear adversary of the United States, and as the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism poses a direct national security threat to United States citizens and interests at home, in the region, and around the globe."

The letter from Rogers and Bergman also notes that the office in which Tabatabai is employed "oversees many of the Department’s most sensitive operations and programs, to include those to counter Iran’s malign activities throughout the world."

"It is the adamant position of the House Committee on Armed Services that no person who aligns themselves with an adversary such as Iran, or who acts as a foreign agent of influence, wittingly or unwittingly, should wield any such influence over United States policy, or have access to such sensitive information," the lawmakers rightfully note in what one would expect to be common sense. Apparently not so for the Biden administration.

With a deadline of October 3, the lawmakers requested the following information from Secretary Austin and the Department of Defense:

