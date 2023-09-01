Biden Turns His Back (Literally) On Americans' Financial Struggles

President Joe Biden delivered remarks from the Rose Garden on Friday afternoon following the release of August's jobs report that revealed an unexpected spike in the unemployment rate and revised previous months' reports down by 110,000 jobs. As usual, Biden's aviators-clad view was so overly rosy that it denied the economic reality wrought by the "Bidenomics" he claims is working.

According to Biden, even though the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8 percent in August, it's fine because he's managed to keep unemployment "below 14 percent."

Biden brags about keeping unemployment below 14%. pic.twitter.com/J5uwbBoDU2 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2023

Biden also tried to argue that the U.S. has "the lowest inflation rate among the major economies," even though PolitiFact checked that claim made by Biden earlier this week and noted Denmark, Greece, Portugal, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland all have lower inflation than the United States.

BIDEN: "Today we have the strongest economy in the world!" pic.twitter.com/4BlKz8m0vw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2023

After ignoring the fact that Americans' budgets suffered as real wages turned and then remained negative for more than 24 consecutive months as a result of inflation that has made goods and services nearly 16 percent more expensive since Biden took office — or that 61 percent of Americans are living paycheck-to-paycheck — Biden literally turned his back on these economic woes.

"Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?" came a question from the press corps after Biden finished his remarks, but the president couldn't be bothered to answer that or other shouted queries as he turned around and sauntered back into the West Wing:

"Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?!"



"Why did you interact with so many of your son's foreign business partners?!"



BIDEN: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/e9KBoEyqQR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 1, 2023

As CNBC reported at the end of July, "61% of adults still say they are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new LendingClub report, unchanged from a year ago." That is, the president's beloved "Bidenomics" put them in a financial bind that his policies are not making any better. And instead of even merely acknowledging the pain being felt by Americans, let alone taking any responsibility for his policies, Biden showed America his back.