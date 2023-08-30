We Were All Waiting for the Left to Voice This Terrible Opinion on...
'Extremely Dangerous': Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  August 30, 2023 8:30 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm along the Florida Big Bend, bringing ashore sustained 125 mile per hour winds and 12 to 16 feet of deadly storm surge. 

Videos from around the area Idalia made landfall show winds whipping trees and buildings while storm surge rushes inland:

Before landfall, conditions deteriorated rapidly overnight and into Wednesday morning as Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 storm around 5:00 a.m. but weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane as it churned closer to Florida's Gulf Coast. Still, meteorologists warned that no major hurricane in history had ever moved through the Apalachee Bay. 

In addition to the coastal impacts, new warnings are being issued for inland communities set to be lashed by Idalia's hurricane-force winds as the storm cuts a path across the state.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said earlier this week that, in addition to search and rescue operations, part of the Sunshine State's preparations include between 30,000 and 40,000 linemen prepositioned and ready to begin working on restoring power in affected communities as soon as it is safe to do so.  

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

