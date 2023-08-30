'Extremely Dangerous': Hurricane Idalia Makes Landfall in Florida

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach around 7:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 3 storm along the Florida Big Bend, bringing ashore sustained 125 mile per hour winds and 12 to 16 feet of deadly storm surge.

7:45 AM EDT update: Extremely dangerous Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia makes landfall in the Florida Big Bend. Maximum sustained winds were estimated to be 125 mph. Catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds ongoing. pic.twitter.com/umMdj8dD5d — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2023

Videos from around the area Idalia made landfall show winds whipping trees and buildings while storm surge rushes inland:

Storm surge racing up the Steinhatchee River as seen from our cam in Steinhatchee. @foxweather @NWSTallahassee @NWSTampaBay pic.twitter.com/JLD1HL9IMR — Mark Sudduth (@hurricanetrack) August 30, 2023

BREAKING: Hurricane #Idalia Storm Surge Approaching 10+ Feet In Horseshoe Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/cUrfEHf9Vv — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) August 30, 2023

Before landfall, conditions deteriorated rapidly overnight and into Wednesday morning as Idalia strengthened into a Category 4 storm around 5:00 a.m. but weakened slightly to a Category 3 hurricane as it churned closer to Florida's Gulf Coast. Still, meteorologists warned that no major hurricane in history had ever moved through the Apalachee Bay.

Hurricane #Idalia will likely be an unprecedented event for many locations in the Florida Big Bend. Looking back through recorded history, NO major hurricanes have ever moved through the Apalachee Bay. When you try to compare this storm to others, DON'T. No one has seen this. pic.twitter.com/m9X8dcarc5 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 29, 2023

Category 3 Hurricane #Idalia close to landfall in the big bend of Florida. Incredible live feed from Horseshoe Beach, Florida with deadly storm surge. https://t.co/VMwyMYA30I pic.twitter.com/sDxAcBwLrc — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) August 30, 2023

In addition to the coastal impacts, new warnings are being issued for inland communities set to be lashed by Idalia's hurricane-force winds as the storm cuts a path across the state.

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Madison FL, Lee FL, Pinetta FL until 11:15 AM EDT for extremely dangerous hurricane winds. Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!. pic.twitter.com/rDeHcJe1Gq — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) August 30, 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) said earlier this week that, in addition to search and rescue operations, part of the Sunshine State's preparations include between 30,000 and 40,000 linemen prepositioned and ready to begin working on restoring power in affected communities as soon as it is safe to do so.

The State Emergency Response Team stands ready to deploy search & rescue and power crews to impacted areas as soon as it is safe to do so. Follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/09S4iWwowm — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 30, 2023

