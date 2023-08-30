Who Else Is Interested in Seeing Biden's VP Travel Records?

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) are demanding access to then-Vice President Biden's travel records from Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan in light of new reporting that Air Force Two may have been used to shuttle Hunter Biden around the world to build the Biden "brand."

In a letter to Shogan released on Wednesday morning, Comer and Donalds explain why they're "concerned about then-Vice President Biden's role in his family's foreign business ventures and that he may have used his office to enrich his family."

In addition to reports that Hunter "traveled to at least 15 countries with then-Vice President Biden," the letter states that the Oversight Committee "has also learned that then-Vice President Biden met with at least one of Hunter Biden's associates in Beijing while visiting on official business."

Recent reporting indicates that, as VP, Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son Hunter to tag along to AT LEAST 15 COUNTRIES to sell "The Brand" to enrich the Biden family. Hunter would regularly schedule business meetings while traveling…

All records relating to Biden's travel as vice president should be in the custody of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), including the use of Air Force Two by Biden and any of his family members.

Here's more on what Republican lawmakers are seeking from NARA and why it's needed for oversight purposes:

The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the Presidential Records Act (PRA) to certain records related to then-Vice President Biden's foreign travel with his family on Air Force Two and Marine Two. Then-Vice President Biden's misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two is indicative of yet another way in which the President has abused his various offices of public trust and wasted taxpayer money to benefit his family's enterprise, which consisted of nothing more than access to Joe Biden himself. Devon Archer, a longtime Biden family associate, has stated it is "categorically false" that Joe Biden played no role in his son's foreign business dealings. Flights on Air Force Two around the world to seal business deals are evidence of that role.

With a deadline of September 13, 2023, Comer and Donalds requested the following documents and information from then-Vice President Biden's records held by NARA:

1. All documents and communications from the Executive Office of the President (including but not limited to the Office of the Vice President) to or regarding certain Biden family members or associates (Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, or Jeffrey Cooper) and relating to Air Force Two or Marine Two travel from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017. 2. All Air Force Two and Marine Two manifests from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017, that include any Biden family member or associates (Eric Schwerin, Devon Archer, or Jeffrey Cooper); and 3. All documents and communications referring to or relating to any security incidents on Air Force Two or Marine Two from January 20, 2009, to January 20, 2017.



