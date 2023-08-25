This Is How Countries Fall
RNC Announces Host City for 2028 Convention

Spencer Brown
August 25, 2023

There 2024 Republican National Convention is still months away but Republicans announced on Friday that they'd chosen a host city for their 2028 convention: Houston, Texas.

Calling the move a "smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the site of the 2028 convention and said the Republican Party is "looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight."

"The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee's footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party," said McDaniel.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he was "proud to welcome the 2028 Republican National Convention" to the Lone Star State. Houston, he added, is "one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, a thriving center of economic development, and a cultural leader of Texas."

"Houston showcases all the things that make Texas great: a strong business environment, record-breaking job growth, and a hub of entertainment and tourism," Abbott added. "Texas thanks Chairwoman McDaniel and the RNC for choosing Houston."

Even Houston's Democrat Mayor Sylvester Turner said he was "proud" to have his city chosen for the 2028 convention. "Houston is a special events city," he emphasized, "we know how to host a major convention." 

Recommended

The Biden Admin Is Going After Another Common Household Item in the Name of Climate Change Spencer Brown

Having the RNC in Houston in 2028, Turner said, "keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating."

"As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country," added Turner. "We're excited to showcase that identity and Houston's unsurpassed hospitality."

Ira Mitzner, who chaired the RNC Bid Committee for Houston, said that "a lot of hard work over the past year went into securing this bid and I’m elated that the effort has been rewarded with what will be an enormously important event that will have a tremendous economic impact and give Houston a global platform.”

While 2028's convention location is settled, all eyes remain on Milwaukee, the host city for the 2024 convention, where Republican will converge next July to officially nominate the Republican candidates for president and vice president. 

Tags: ELECTIONS

