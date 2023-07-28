Here's Where Biden Is Headed for the Next Ten Days As Family Scandals Swirl

President Joe Biden may be visiting Maine on Friday to discuss "how Bidenomics is driving a manufacturing boom and helping workers and innovators invent and make more in America," but he's likely already got his mind on the extended vacation he's set to begin after he's done mumbling his way through remarks in the Pine tree State.

According to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, "this evening, the president will depart Maine en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where he will remain over the next week." According to Delaware media reports, Biden is expected to be at his beach house until August 6.

How nice for him to have 10 days of beach time away from Washington — which would be Biden's longest stay in Rehoboth since becoming president. But didn't Biden just get back from a beach vacation earlier this month? Why yes, he did.

WATCH: After sending cluster bombs to Ukraine, President Biden enjoys a day at the beach pic.twitter.com/hV7RJ7Br85 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 8, 2023

It's unsurprising that Biden — who has already frustrated aides with his limited "availability" for public events when he is working — would want a few days away from the White House after his son's dubiously conditioned sweetheart plea deal fell apart under the slightest scrutiny from a federal judge in Delaware.

It's not like Biden, when he is around the White House, is any sort of Chatty Cathy with reporters in the way former President Donald Trump was. But apparently Biden needed more than the seclusion of the private residence of the White House in which to take refuge.

Could it have anything to do with the fact that, according to a U.S. Secret Service statement at the beginning of 2023, the same kind of visitor logs aren't kept for the president's properties in Delaware as are maintained for those who go to the White House?

Fox Business host Stu Varney opined just yesterday on Varney & Co. that, with the White House "under siege" and Biden "hard-pressed on all sides," now "is the time for the basement strategy."

"Get out of the way as much as possible," Varney suggested to Biden. "Take very few events and manage them carefully. Better yet, take a long vacation to the beach house or Camp David."

Unfortunately for Biden, a stint at the beach won't save him from the scandals that continue to swirl around his family and administration. Eventually, he'll have to return and face the music of Hunter's businesses, allegations of a criminal bribery scheme, and an increasingly likely impeachment inquiry from House lawmakers.

That reality hasn't stopped Biden from getting away from the White House quite frequently. According to RNC Research, President Biden had — as of the beginning of July — spent more than 350 days (or nearly 40 percent) of his presidency on vacation away from the White House in Delaware, Massachusetts, South Carolina, or at Camp David.