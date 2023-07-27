Special Counsel Adds New Charges Against Trump in Classified Document Case

Special Counsel Jack Smith and a Florida grand jury added new charges against former President Donald Trump on Thursday in the ongoing classified document case that's set to go before a jury of his peers next May.

The Justice Department said "a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta," which adds "a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information."

In addition, Trump, Nauta, and a new defendant — Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos de Oliveira — face "two new obstruction counts," according to a DOJ statement.

NEW: Special counsel Jack Smith charges former Pres. Trump with additional crimes of obstruction of Justice and willful retention of classified documents in the Mar-a-Lago case, in a superseding indictment. pic.twitter.com/qocOgzbU9l — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 27, 2023

The new counts on obstruction are, per the filing, related to the allegation from Smith that the former president sought to have surveillance footage of Mar-a-Lago wiped from security servers by Nauta and de Oliveira:

DEVELOPING: The superseding indictment alleges that former Pres. Trump asked a staffer to delete surveillance footage at Mar-a-Lago in an effort to obstruct the classified documents probe:



“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted.” pic.twitter.com/ywieh5u3rB — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 27, 2023

In addition, the new count regarding national defense information alleges that Trump's denials about a document outlining a "plan of attack" — since reported to be an attack on Iran — were false and that such a document does in fact exist, Trump "willfully" kept it after leaving office, and subsequently shared it in some manner during a conversation with individuals not possessing security clearances:

DEVELOPING: An additional charge relates to the document detailing Iran attack plans.



Trump previously claimed this document did not exist and, if it did, it was not classified.



The indictment alleges he knowingly retained and shared the document. pic.twitter.com/NwRQqFZm0R — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 27, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.