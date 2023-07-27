Here's What KJP Had to Say When Asked If Joe Biden Would Pardon...
Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son
Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden
Afghan Vets Testify About SecDef Austin Having 'No Regrets' With Kabul Withdrawal
Wesley Hunt Goes on the Warpath Over Men Changing in Women's Locker Rooms
Variety Starts a Media Siege, 'Barbie' Is a New Dating Standard, and 'Jeopardy!'...
There Were Some Shocking Revelations That Came Out of the UFO Hearing
Hunter Biden's Legal Team 'Fuming' at Judge
The Moment Colleagues Plead With 90 Year-Old Sen. Feinstein to Not Explain Her...
Here's Who Just Got Added to Trump's Classified Doc Indictment
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Speaks Out Against the 'Biden Crime Family'
Jim Jordan Reveals Damning 'SMOKING-GUN DOCS' Detailing Big Tech Collusion to Censor Ameri...
You Won’t Believe How Much Dylan Mulvaney Is Charging to Speak at Colleges...
Majority of Voters in This State Don't Support Allowing Trans Athletes in Women's...
Tipsheet

Special Counsel Adds New Charges Against Trump in Classified Document Case

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 27, 2023 7:05 PM
Justice Department via AP

Special Counsel Jack Smith and a Florida grand jury added new charges against former President Donald Trump on Thursday in the ongoing classified document case that's set to go before a jury of his peers next May.

The Justice Department said "a superseding indictment was returned by a grand jury in the Southern District of Florida that adds one defendant and four charges to the prior indictment filed against Donald J. Trump and Waltine Nauta," which adds "a new Count charging Trump with one additional count of willful retention of National Defense Information."

In addition, Trump, Nauta, and a new defendant — Mar-a-Lago employee Carlos de Oliveira — face "two new obstruction counts," according to a DOJ statement.

The new counts on obstruction are, per the filing, related to the allegation from Smith that the former president sought to have surveillance footage of Mar-a-Lago wiped from security servers by Nauta and de Oliveira:

Recommended

Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son Matt Vespa

In addition, the new count regarding national defense information alleges that Trump's denials about a document outlining a "plan of attack" — since reported to be an attack on Iran — were false and that such a document does in fact exist, Trump "willfully" kept it after leaving office, and subsequently shared it in some manner during a conversation with individuals not possessing security clearances:

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son Matt Vespa
Hunter Biden's Legal Team 'Fuming' at Judge Rebecca Downs
Newly Uncovered Emails Don't Look Good for Hunter Biden Spencer Brown
‘On the Same Team’: DOJ Exposed for Colluding With Hunter Biden’s Legal Team Katie Pavlich
Jill Biden's Ex-Husband Speaks Out Against the 'Biden Crime Family' Sarah Arnold
The Most National Review Column Ever Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son Matt Vespa