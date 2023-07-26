Top Conservative Tells Senate Democrats to Pound Sand With Their SCOTUS Witch Hunt
BREAKING: Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal 'Falling Apart' in Court
Here's How KJP Is Responding to Questions on Potential Biden Impeachment
Here's What Trump Is Urging Republicans to Do for the 2024 Election
Will This Be Enough to Seal the Deal on a Biden Impeachment?
Is ABC News Serious With This Headline About the Biden Bribery Allegations?
A School Shooting May Have Been Averted Because of This Arrest
Jonathan Turley Explains Why There's 'Panic Setting In' for Democrats Over Hunter Biden
Georgia Secretary of State Must Address Documented Issues Raised by the Halderman Report
Failed Border Czar: Immigration Enforcement is 'Inhumane' and 'Un-American'
One Sport Will Create an ‘Open’ Category for Trans Athletes
House Judiciary Committee Won't Be Holding FBI Director Wray in Contempt After All
Hunter Biden and the Grift That Keeps Giving
KJP Repeats Job Growth, Wage Claims When Responding to Totally Unrelated Question
Tipsheet

CNN Shellshocked As Hunter's Plea Deal Disintegrates Before Their Eyes

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 26, 2023 12:07 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

As Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal to avoid jail time or any real consequences for lying on his taxes and illegally obtaining a firearm showed signs of falling apart in a Delaware courtroom on Wednesday morning, the First Family's loyal defenders at CNN were beside themselves trying to understand the unfolding reality.

"Someone made a bad mistake here," host John Berman declared, stating the obvious. "How could there be such a big miscommunication?" pondered his cohost.

Eli Honig, a CNN legal commentator, came up empty too. 

"I cannot even begin to explain how the Justice Department walks into that courtroom without knowing exactly what the scope of immunity or coverage is for Hunter Biden and, equally, I cannot even begin to understand how Hunter Biden's lawyers walk him into that courthouse without knowing exactly what the constraints, what the limitations of that deal are," Honig said.

Presumably, after years of apparent work by Biden allies to protect Hunter and the rest of the family from the consequences of their actions, both Hunter's legal team and the prosecutors who agreed to the sweetheart deal assumed that things would be smooth sailing on Wednesday. They just didn't expect a judge to scrutinize the deal. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal 'Falling Apart' in Court Katie Pavlich

What both the Justice Department's lawyers and Hunter's legal team apparently were not in agreement on dealt with potential future prosecution of Hunter Biden. Specifically, would the plea deal that had been agreed to — yet apparently deeply misunderstood — protect President Joe Biden's son from future charges.

As Griff Jenkins explained on Fox News Channel, the judge was — understandably — not willing to give Hunter some sort of get out of jail free card that extended into the future. 

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal 'Falling Apart' in Court Katie Pavlich
Is ABC News Serious With This Headline About the Biden Bribery Allegations? Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Explains Why There's 'Panic Setting In' for Democrats Over Hunter Biden Leah Barkoukis
Hunter Biden and the Grift That Keeps Giving Guy Benson
House Judiciary Committee Won't Be Holding FBI Director Wray in Contempt After All Rebecca Downs
Will This Be Enough to Seal the Deal on a Biden Impeachment? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Plea Deal 'Falling Apart' in Court Katie Pavlich