Ukraine Corruption and Impeachment
Was This a Warning Sign for Biden's Embarrassing Meeting With Israel's President?
Lawmakers Demand Answers After CBP Reassigned Agent Following His Oversight Testimony
Okay, Who's Lying About the Chinese Spy Balloon?
Guess Where Biden's Former WH Comms Chief Just Got Hired
Lowe's Employee Assaulted Trying to Stop Shoplifters. Lowes' Then Fired Her.
Hero Police Officer Prevented Potential Mass Shooting During ND Ambush Attack
'Sound of Freedom' Continues to Blow Away Expectations at the Box Office
Stanford Law School Makes Announcement About DEI Dean Who Accosted Conservative Judge
There's Been Some Movement in The Cook Political Report's House Race Ratings
Ex-ABC News Journalist Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges
Federal Judge Blocks Law Protecting Women’s Sports From Trans Athletes
John Kennedy Puts Democrats in Their Place Over Racism Against Clarence Thomas
Why Newsom Just Levied a Multi-Million Dollar Fine on a California School District
Tipsheet

Chip Roy Renews Push to Defund Biden Climate Czar John Kerry

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 21, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has, like many Americans, had more than enough of the hypocrisy displayed by President Biden's "climate czar" John Kerry — a man who flies around the world on the taxpayers' dime to supposedly fight climate change, all the while spewing the same emissions he and the Biden administration say Americans should not be allowed to release.

Roy, joined by more than two dozen other House Republicans, introduced the "No Taxpayer Funding for Climate Zealots Advancing Radical Schemes (CZARS) Act” this week, a bill which would entirely defund Kerry's post. 

The legislation is straightforward: 

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal funds may be used for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, including for salary, administrative, and travel expenses of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and for any other activity of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

That means no salary for Kerry, no administrative expenses for the climate czar, and no travel at the expense of taxpayers. 

Rep. Roy explained that "Climate Czar John Kerry is the poster child for the Biden administration's anti-energy policies that are destroying both our economy and national security," before emphasizing Kerry's latest far-flung trip that ended without the result the Biden administration sought. "Now John Kerry is visiting China - the top threat to our national security and the world's number one polluter - to further hamstring energy freedom," Roy continued. "It's time to defund anti-energy climate bureaucrats like John Kerry once and for all."

Kerry's trip to China, which sought to put aside "bilateral differences" also known as the CCP's Uyghur genocide, abysmal human rights record in general, violation of U.S. sovereignty, etc. to achieve progress on Biden's climate agenda, ended without any actual progress or agreements. So, John Kerry flew to China and back for nothing — spewing loads of supposedly planet-killing emissions along the way — but Americans' gas stoves and lawn mowers are the problem?

Recommended

John Kennedy Puts Democrats in Their Place Over Racism Against Clarence Thomas Rebecca Downs

Roy's bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Mary Miller (R-IL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Bob Good (R-VA), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI, Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Andrew Ogles (R-TN), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Bill Posey (R-FL), William Timmons (R-SC), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Dan Bishop (R-NC) and Ralph Norman (R-SC). 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Puts Democrats in Their Place Over Racism Against Clarence Thomas Rebecca Downs
Was This a Warning Sign for Biden's Embarrassing Meeting With Israel's President? Matt Vespa
Dem Rep Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Joe Biden During IRS Whistleblower Hearing Matt Vespa
Stanford Law School Makes Announcement About DEI Dean Who Accosted Conservative Judge Leah Barkoukis
Lowe's Employee Assaulted Trying to Stop Shoplifters. Lowes' Then Fired Her. Julio Rosas
Ex-ABC News Journalist Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
John Kennedy Puts Democrats in Their Place Over Racism Against Clarence Thomas Rebecca Downs