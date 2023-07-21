Chip Roy Renews Push to Defund Biden Climate Czar John Kerry

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has, like many Americans, had more than enough of the hypocrisy displayed by President Biden's "climate czar" John Kerry — a man who flies around the world on the taxpayers' dime to supposedly fight climate change, all the while spewing the same emissions he and the Biden administration say Americans should not be allowed to release.

Roy, joined by more than two dozen other House Republicans, introduced the "No Taxpayer Funding for Climate Zealots Advancing Radical Schemes (CZARS) Act” this week, a bill which would entirely defund Kerry's post.

The legislation is straightforward:

Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no Federal funds may be used for the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, including for salary, administrative, and travel expenses of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and for any other activity of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

That means no salary for Kerry, no administrative expenses for the climate czar, and no travel at the expense of taxpayers.

Rep. Roy explained that "Climate Czar John Kerry is the poster child for the Biden administration's anti-energy policies that are destroying both our economy and national security," before emphasizing Kerry's latest far-flung trip that ended without the result the Biden administration sought. "Now John Kerry is visiting China - the top threat to our national security and the world's number one polluter - to further hamstring energy freedom," Roy continued. "It's time to defund anti-energy climate bureaucrats like John Kerry once and for all."

Kerry's trip to China, which sought to put aside "bilateral differences" also known as the CCP's Uyghur genocide, abysmal human rights record in general, violation of U.S. sovereignty, etc. to achieve progress on Biden's climate agenda, ended without any actual progress or agreements. So, John Kerry flew to China and back for nothing — spewing loads of supposedly planet-killing emissions along the way — but Americans' gas stoves and lawn mowers are the problem?

Roy's bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Mary Miller (R-IL), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Byron Donalds (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-PA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Nathaniel Moran (R-TX), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Bob Good (R-VA), Daniel Webster (R-FL), Tom Tiffany (R-WI, Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Harriet Hageman (R-WY), Andrew Ogles (R-TN), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Thomas Massie (R-KY), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Bill Posey (R-FL), William Timmons (R-SC), Alex Mooney (R-WV), Dan Bishop (R-NC) and Ralph Norman (R-SC).