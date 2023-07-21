Biden's Former White House Communications Director Has an Unsurprising New Job

Kate Bedingfield spent two years as President Joe Biden's White House communications director, occasionally filling in at press briefings and generally botching the White House's attempts to spin one crisis after another into some kind of success. But now, after taking her leave, she's spinning her way through the revolving liberal media-Democrat administration door into the waiting arms of CNN.

Of course, serving as the communications chief for a Democrat administration is just about the easiest job such a person can have (apart from being a CNN commentator), with the lapdog mainstream media eager to amplify Biden's spin about any crisis and reluctant to report negative stories about the president or his family.

Still, after half a term with Biden, Bedingfield decided to leave the West Wing and cash in on her experience that saw the White House change its tune on inflation no fewer than four times and coin "Putin's Price Hike" as an excuse for the consequences of Biden's inflationary economic policies. Now, she's the newest hire over at CNN where she'll serve as a "political commentator."

That gig, Bedingfield said on Twitter, has her "thrilled" to "work with some of the very best in journalism." She knows she's going to CNN, right?

Before working in the White House, Bedingfield served as deputy campaign manager and communications director for Biden's 2020 campaign and was Biden's communications director to then-Vice President Biden. Bedingfield's experience in Biden World means CNN has a new direct line to the White House and Biden reelection campaign's thinking, allowing them to feed Team Biden propaganda directly to their (dwindling) viewers.

Essentially, Bedingfield gets to do the same job spewing Biden agitprop, for the same team as Biden looks to win a second term, just from a different office.

Like others before her, such as former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who made her way to MSNBC, Bedingfield can now enjoy defending the Biden administration (if it's even possible to enjoy such a fool's errand) while not having to face any real accountability for the yarns she spins to convince Americans that Bidenomics is great and the president is fit and enthusiastic about running for re-election.