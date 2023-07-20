The Feud Between Elon Musk and Elizabeth Warren Is Escalating
Tipsheet

FIERY: 7 Wild Moments From the Government-Big Tech Collusion Hearing

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 20, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Thursday's hearing to "examine the federal government's role in censoring Americans, the Missouri v. Biden case, and Big Tech's collusion with out-of-control government agencies to silence speech" held by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government allowed Americans and lawmakers to learn more about how the administrative state has attempted to make end runs around the Constitution to chill or outright censor the free expression of Americans. 

As usual, Democrats attempted to stage a sideshow to distract from actual topic of the hearing: big tech censorship of ideas, people, and expression that runs opposite the orthodoxy set by Democrats and leftist activists. 

Those actions — if carried out directly by the government — would constitute a violation of Americans' First Amendment rights, hence the scrutiny of how involved the government has been in such efforts to police speech.  

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., journalist Emma-Jo Morris, and Special Assistant Attorney General D. John Sauer from the Louisiana Department of Justice were invited to testify by the Republican majority while Democrats invited Maya Wiley who previously worked as counsel for then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. 

In no particular order, here are seven moments that caught our eye during the hours-long hearing.

When Ranking Member Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) denied that the First Amendment actually protects free expression.

When Morris enjoyed a justified laugh as she recalled the concerted attempt to dispel Hunter Biden's laptop from hell concocted by former intelligence officials.

When Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) tried to argue that Chairman Jim Jordan had censored her constituents because she forgot to go vote during the hearing.

When the Democrats' witness got tripped up by a question from Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) and refused to say whether she trusted the government to decide what information Americans have access to.

When RFK Jr. responded to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) remarks about him.

When Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) forced the Democrats' witness to defend statements smearing Israel as "racist."


When Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) claimed the hearing about government and big tech working together to censor Americans was "literally" putting lives at risk.

There's a reason Democrat members of Congress — and the witnesses they invite — have made fools of themselves in hearings since Republicans took over: the House GOP is proving incredibly effective at conducting federal oversight, reviewing Biden administration policies, and exposing Democrat inanity. 

If Democrats had strong arguments, reasonable explanations, and the facts on their side, they wouldn't need to resort to creating mayhem. But they don't, so we have gotten and will no doubt keep getting more fiery hearings, especially as Democrats get more desperate to protect Biden as the 2024 election cycle heats up.


