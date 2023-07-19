These House Dems Voted Against a Resolution Condemning Xenophobia

Amid a firestorm of criticism aimed at Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) for her comments declaring Israel to be a "racist state" — comments she has since tried to walk back — House Republicans brought a resolution to the floor on Tuesday to make it clear that Congress does not view Israel as Jayapal described, to reject xenophobia, and to express lasting support for Israel's continued flourishing.

The one-page resolution introduced by Rep. August Pfluger of Texas was straightforward:

Resolved by the House of Representatives (the Senate concurring), That it is the sense of Congress that— (1) the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state; (2) Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia; and (3) the United States will always be a staunch partner and supporter of Israel.

The final vote on the resolution held Tuesday evening ended in an overwhelmingly bipartisan total of 412-9 with one member voting "present" while 11 members (consisting of both Republicans and Democrats) did not vote. All the votes cast in the chamber that were not to express support for Israel came from Democrats.

"Israel is the United States’ strongest partner in the Middle East," Rep. Pfluger said on Tuesday as the House prepared to vote on his resolution. "Repeated comments denigrating Israel are unacceptable and disgusting," he emphasized. "I am proud to introduce this resolution ensuring all Americans know where their Representatives stand when it comes to supporting Israel and our Jewish communities."

Indeed, members of Congress again made clear where they stand on the U.S. relationship with Israel, with a shrill minority choosing to vote against declaring support for Israel and its people.

Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Cori Bush (D-MO), Andre Carson (D-IN), Summer Lee (D-PA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Delia Ramirez (D-IL), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) voted against the resolution to reject antisemitism and xenophobia. Rep. Betty McCollum (D-MN) voted "present,” saying she did so for “the goal of peace” and as a protest of “division and political gamesmanship,” though it’s unclear how condemning antisemitism and xenophobia would conflict with her desire for peace.

Notably, Rep. Jayapal ended up voting for the resolution that did not mention her by name but did refute her walked-back claim that Israel is a racist state. "I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist," she said one day after declaring essentially the opposite, making her rapid change of heart and vote on Tuesday look like little more than politically expedient messaging aimed at tamping down justified criticism.

Already, Jayapal received a letter of condemnation from some House Democrats, but just 43 of more than 200 Democrats currently serving in the House signed on before a majority of House Democrats ultimately voted — along with Jayapal — to express their support for Israel via Pfluger's resolution. But how sincere was her stated change of heart?

Jayapal's controversial statements unbecoming of a U.S. representative came as she spoke to protestors in Chicago over the weekend. "I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state," Jayapal declared on Saturday. Her likeminded “progressive” colleagues certainly did that with their “no” votes on the resolution.