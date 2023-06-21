John Durham Has the Perfect Response to Democrat's Attack on His Reputation

Through the first two hours of the House Judiciary Committee's hearing on Special Counsel John Durham's probe of the FBI's decision to launch its Crossfire Hurricane investigation of "Russian collusion" and related conduct, Democrats failed to use the opportunity to learn more about the FBI's actions or the probe's recommendations for needed remedies.

Instead, one after another, Democrats attacked Durham, his investigation, and his conclusions. Their attempts, however, fell flat and came across largely as a partisan diversion to protect politicized FBI bureacracy. Durham — and when possible Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) — handled the antics calmly and in good humor, but Democrats didn't let up.

In one particularly outlandish outburst, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) went on a rant against Durham that confirmed some iteration of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" remains alive and well among House Democrats.

"Your reputation will be damaged," Cohen declared to Durham, "as everybody's reputation who gets involved with Donald Trump is damaged."

Evidently, Cohen believes that an investigation of the FBI's failure to follow laws and standards as it pursued unverified and dubious claims about the 2016 Trump campaign means that Durham was on Trump's personal payroll?

Cohen's caterwauling continued: "He is damaged goods — there is no good dealing with him, because you will end up on the bottom of a pyre," he proclaimed, closing out a tirade that was heavy on drama and low on substance.

To poke fun, Rep. Darrell Issa asked rhetorically, "Can we presume the gentleman is undecided on how he feels about the former president?"

Still unflappable, Durham responded to Cohen's rant with calm certainty: "My concern about my reputation is with the people who I respect, my family, and my lord — and I'm perfectly comfortable with my reputation with them, sir."