Hawai'i Is Pretty Cool and Totally in The Chi-Coms’ Crosshairs
Galileo Would Be Spinning in His Grave If He Found Out Scientists Were...
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off.
Trump Executed His Strategy to Survive His Indictments Politically...and It's Worked Out
Top Obama Aide Tried to Invoke Jesus Christ Into the Illegal Immigration Debate....
CBP Releases Border Encounter Numbers for When Title 42 Was Lifted
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip...
Latest Numbers Show 'Biggest Weekly Fall' Since Bud Light Boycott Began
OceanGate CEO Explains Why He Didn't Want to Hire Experienced 'Ex-Military Submariners'
Red Rising: Florida GOP Registration Advantage Over Democrats Rises To...
DeSantis Continues to Call Out Democratic Failures in California, This Time From San...
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden
Consistent Christians Oppose Abortion
Three Questions for Biden’s Newest Regulator
Tipsheet

Jim Jordan Mocks Sheila Jackson Lee's 'Ridiculous' Attempt to Smear Durham

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 21, 2023 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

During Special Counsel John Durham's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee on the "sobering" conclusions reached in his investigation of the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane probe of the Trump campaign's alleged Russian collusion, pretty much every Democrat took their turn to try destroying Durham's credibility. 

Rather than seeking to learn more about the problems Durham identified at the FBI so that issues can be remedied, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (R-TX) apparently thought she had some kind of "smoking gun" to prove that Durham's investigation was compromised by an allegedly too-cozy relationship with former Attorney General Bill Barr. 

Her "proof," it turns out, was eight text messages between Attorney General Barr and Special Counsel Durham over the span of 11 months.

When Rep. Jackson Lee's time expired, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), put an exclamation point on the Texas Democrat's silly attempt to again construct "collusion" out of whole cloth:

"I think this is amazing, Mr. Durham, you had eight text messages with the Attorney General of the United States in 11 months...That's amazing," Jordan remarked, apparently triggering his Democrat colleagues in the room.

"Whose time was that?" one demanded to know as Democrats fell into disarray:

Recommended

Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown

Chairman Jordan is, again, correct. It is "so, so ridiculous" for Rep. Jackson Lee to be trying to debunk Durham's probe and its troubling conclusions by trying to prove illegitimacy based on a handful of innocuous text messages between him and the attorney general. 

Tags: FISA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown
More Legal Trouble on the Way for Hunter Biden Mia Cathell
When This Word Appears THREE Times in the Titanic Submersible Waiver, Maybe You Shouldn't Go Matt Vespa
Red Rising: Florida GOP Registration Advantage Over Democrats Rises To... Guy Benson
What Biden Said About President Xi Just a Day After Blinken's China Trip Has Enraged Beijing Leah Barkoukis
OceanGate CEO Explains Why He Didn't Want to Hire Experienced 'Ex-Military Submariners' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Durham Is Testifying on Capitol Hill Today. Here's How He Kicked Things Off. Spencer Brown