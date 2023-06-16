DOJ Announces Consent Decree With Minneapolis Over 'Pattern' of Police 'Discrimination'

Speaking from Minneapolis on Friday morning, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the findings of a federal investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department and its officers' conduct, as well as an "agreement in principle" to "negotiate a consent decree" that is court-enforceable between the Biden Justice Department, the City of Minneapolis, and MPD.

Garland said that federal officials reviewing MPD conduct "observed many MPD officers who did their difficult work with professionalism, courage, and respect" but also witnessed "patterns and practices" that "made what happened to George Floyd possible."

"George Floyd was killed at the hands of a law enforcement officer sworn to protect him," Garland stated on Friday before saying he met with Floyd's family and told them "his death has had an irrevocable impact on the Minneapolis community, on our country, and on the world."

BREAKING: Attorney General Merrick Garland announces results of DOJ probe into Minneapolis police in wake of George Floyd murder. https://t.co/WO1ozmVIU1 pic.twitter.com/Oa8gCusVsQ — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2023

"The Department of Justice has concluded that there's reasonable cause to believe that the Minneapolis Police Department and the City of Minneapolis engaged in a pattern or practice of conduct that violates the First and Fourth Amendments of the United States Constitution," Garland explained. "There's also reasonable cause to believe that they engaged in conduct that violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Safe Streets Act, and the Americans with Disabilities Act."

Garland said that, "specifically, we found that MPD and the City of Minneapolis engages in the pattern or practice of using excessive force, unlawfully discriminating against black and Native American people in enforcement activities, violating the rights of people engaged in protected speech, and discriminating against people with behavioral disabilities when responding to them in crisis."

As a result of the investigation, Garland said the Biden DOJ was "recommending 28 remedial measures" he says will "improve public safety" and ensure compliance with federal law. In addition, Garland said that "the Justice Department, the City of Minneapolis, and the MPD have agreed in principle to negotiate toward a consent decree" that will consider input from the Department of Justice, community members, police officers, and other stakeholders.

Minneapolis' Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey spoke after Garland and other federal law enforcement officials, saying that "the data and the facts the DOJ have presented in these findings are aligned with what communities of color have told us for several years, in fact generations." Despite being the mayor of Minneapolis since 2018, Frey said on Friday that the DOJ's investigation was needed for change to happen and pledged that the federal report marks the "beginning of new chapter of public safety in Minneapolis."

Frey did not explain why, despite being in charge of the city for more than five years and having a nearly unanimously left-wing city council, he hadn't done anything to address the issues outline by Garland, ones he says he's known about for years.

This is a developing story and may be updated.