Why a MD Dem Was Forced to Apologize to the Muslim Community
Why the Story About Bomb Threats Against Target Will Fade From the Liberal...
Border Patrol Reports Another Statistic That Ought to Set Off National Security Alarm...
Did May's Inflation Report Just Upend the Fed's Interest Rate Decision?
Speaker McCarthy Obliterates CNN Reporter Over Hypocrisy About Classified Information
Why You'll Have to Read About Trump's Arraignment Today Literally
Wait, That's How CNN Fact-Checked Trump’s Claim About His Indictment Being Politically Mot...
To Reduce Airline Ticket Prices, Expand Washington's Reagan Airport
'Greatest Grift in US History': New Report Estimates Just How Bad Covid Fraud,...
'Complete Degeneracy': Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White...
WaPo to DC Residents: Here Are Some Pro-Tips to Avoid Getting Carjacked
'The Bravest and Most Inspiring People I’ve Ever Known'
White House Announces Biden Would Veto Resolution Overturning ATF's Pistol Brace Rule
Surprise: New, Damning Report on COVID Origins Points To...
Tipsheet

Trump Supporters, Antifa Converge on Courthouse in Recipe for Disaster

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 13, 2023 11:30 AM
Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Divergent parties began assembling outside of the federal courthouse in Miami ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, with pro-Trump individuals there to show support for the current frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and leftists there to celebrate the indictment.

That mix, as friend of Townhall Marina Medvin pointed out, is a "recipe for tumult, if not worse."

The Miami police chief said on Tuesday morning that, despite significant security preparations, there would not be a barrier between opposing sides.

Whatever happens, Townhall's Julio Rosas is in Miami covering anything and everything that goes on as demonstrators show up, Trump arrives, and beyond. 

Already, a bomb squad unit was called to a sidewalk near the courthouse but, as Julio had reported earlier, the item of concern was just a flat-screen TV with a profane message on its screen.

Recommended

BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell

By late Tuesday morning, most of those who had gathered at the courthouse were either members of the media or there in support of the former president.

Rosas talked to a few Trump supporters to get their view on the indictment and arraignment of the former president-turned 2024 candidate:

Vivek Ramaswamy, another 2024 GOP contender, showed up to hold a hastily thrown-together press conference near the federal courthouse to call on every other presidential candidate — including Democrats — to pledge they'll pardon Trump on their first day in office...but not before he had some trouble with a megaphone:

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell
Surprise: New, Damning Report on COVID Origins Points To... Guy Benson
Biden’s Kennedy Headache Is Rapidly Turning Into a Migraine Sponsored By AMAC
'Complete Degeneracy': Critics Rip Biden After What This Trans Model Did on White House Lawn Leah Barkoukis
How To Fix The FBI In Ten Minutes Or Less John Nantz
They Will Turn On You Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
BREAKING: Nashville Shooter Autopsy Obtained Mia Cathell