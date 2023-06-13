Trump Supporters, Antifa Converge on Courthouse in Recipe for Disaster

Divergent parties began assembling outside of the federal courthouse in Miami ahead of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday, with pro-Trump individuals there to show support for the current frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary and leftists there to celebrate the indictment.

That mix, as friend of Townhall Marina Medvin pointed out, is a "recipe for tumult, if not worse."

Antifa put out a statement saying they will be in front of the Miami federal courthouse on Tuesday to celebrate Trump’s charges.



MAGA folks said they’re flying in to support Trump on his first court date— also planning to be in front of the Federal courthouse.



The Miami police chief said on Tuesday morning that, despite significant security preparations, there would not be a barrier between opposing sides.

Whatever happens, Townhall's Julio Rosas is in Miami covering anything and everything that goes on as demonstrators show up, Trump arrives, and beyond.

Already, a bomb squad unit was called to a sidewalk near the courthouse but, as Julio had reported earlier, the item of concern was just a flat-screen TV with a profane message on its screen.

Update: bomb squad responding to sidewalk in front of the federal courthouse in #Miami @wsvn pic.twitter.com/YCm7oIO4il — Nicole Linsalata (@nlinsalataon7) June 13, 2023

Outside the federal courthouse in Miami, this TV with “Fuck the communist controlled news media” is being posted on a pole by the numerous media tents. pic.twitter.com/y9kGq5PhQA — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2023

By late Tuesday morning, most of those who had gathered at the courthouse were either members of the media or there in support of the former president.

Cuban protesters are shouting “We love Trump!” pic.twitter.com/1slseR82ee — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2023

Rosas talked to a few Trump supporters to get their view on the indictment and arraignment of the former president-turned 2024 candidate:

"The truth has been hidden...The mainstream media is corrupt, backed by George Soros..."



Trump supporter defends the former president outside of the Miami courthouse. pic.twitter.com/a2kb5PydlH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

Trump supporter outside of the Miami courthouse:



"What's on trial today is the U.S. Constitution...We've got to think about the U.S. citizen. How are they going to defend themselves if somebody brings charges like that against them?" pic.twitter.com/SWLOvRgAlE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy, another 2024 GOP contender, showed up to hold a hastily thrown-together press conference near the federal courthouse to call on every other presidential candidate — including Democrats — to pledge they'll pardon Trump on their first day in office...but not before he had some trouble with a megaphone:

Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to get a megaphone working while giving a speech outside of the Miami courthouse. pic.twitter.com/UDpokbYW3o — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy: "This is my commitment, on January 20th, 2025, if I'm elected the next U.S. president, to pardon Donald J. Trump...I have demanded that every other candidate in this race either sign this commitment to pardon...or else to explain why they are not!" pic.twitter.com/7rRCIkzyl1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 13, 2023

