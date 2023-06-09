'Freudian Slip': Nancy Mace Torches Biden's Reaction to Bribery Allegations

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) took a blowtorch to the Biden administration — specifically the FBI and its director Christopher Wray — for the way it attempted to stonewall House Oversight Committee members as they sought to investigate President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings and allegations of a criminal bribery scheme.

Mace, along with the other members of the House Oversight Committee, was finally allowed to view the FBI's FD-1023 form on Thursday, a document outlining accusations that then-Vice President Biden was taking funds from foreign nationals in return for favorable use of his position of power. Getting to review the FBI form was not, as Mace explained, an easy task.

"The FBI originally wouldn't say that the document even existed, and then it magically appeared out of thin air, then they said we couldn't see it, then only the chairman could see it but it had to be redacted, and finally — with the threat of contempt — all of us on the Oversight Committee were able to go into a classified room to review an unclassified document," Mace recounted on Fox News Friday morning.

"What I want the mainstream media to have is an actual copy of this document so they can see for themselves legitimate accusations here of bribery," Mace continued. "And when you look at the bank records, the dozens of shell companies — when Biden says 'where's the money?' I think that was a Freudian slip. The money is in all of the shell companies that your family created to get money funneled from other countries into your back pocket," she explained.

MACE: "When Biden says 'Where's the money?' I think that was a Freudian slip — the money is in all the shell companies that your family created to get money funneled from other countries into your back pocket." pic.twitter.com/XKhid76wSa — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 9, 2023

Noting that the FBI form was "not very long" but "very detailed" and "very credible," Mace said there are even more documents related to the bribery allegations that the Oversight Committee has yet to obtain.

"There were other 1023 documents and there are more bank records that will need to be subpoenaed," Mace said. "Quite frankly, I would like to go back and revisit the Treasury and go back and look at the Suspicious Activity Reports now that we have this information in hand. We need to follow the facts."

Mace is wise to seek a re-review of Treasury department records that show "suspicious activity" in accounts related to the Biden family and its associates, given the way in which it appears money from foreign nationals was shuffled around and through a web of shell companies used to hide sources and destinations — a web that the Oversight Committee has already begun unraveling with significant findings. That confounding web was, unsurprisingly, by design.

Mace explained that the FD-1023 form showed that "the Ukrainian executives were bragging about the number of shell companies, that it would take a decade to prove it out, to be able to show where the money went because they were purposely trying to hide the source of the funds and purposely trying to hide where they ended up — in the back pockets of the Biden family."