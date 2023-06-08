Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With?
Tipsheet

'Their Lies Start With Their Name': Bank of America Slammed for Using Woke Social Credit System

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 08, 2023 11:30 AM

Bank of America and its CEO Brian Moynihan are the target of a new ad campaign calling out the financial giant's efforts to use the power they've accumulated as a weapon to attack the very country and customers that allowed it to become influential in the first place. 

The campaign is the latest volley from Consumers' Research, a group that seeks to expose leftist activism from prominent companies, call out their misguided priorities, and hold entities accountable for their attempts to enforce far-left policies by doing an end-run around the American people and their elected representatives in government. 

Will Hild — executive director of Consumers' Research — explained that Bank of America's "CEO Brian Moynihan has wielded the United States' second-largest bank like a political club," and "brought China's social credit system to American soil by using arbitrary ESG metrics to potentially lock individuals and businesses out of key banking services."

The new effort from Consumers' Research includes a "Woke Alert" along with two new national television ads, a "Bank of UnAmerica" website, a billboard in New York City's Times Square, and more than a dozen mobile billboards dispatched to the streets of Charlotte, New York City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, Oklahoma City, Des Moines, Salt Lake City, Conway (Arkansas), Lubbock, Odessa, Lexington (Kentucky), and Northern Virginia.

"This is the same bank that helped build the Chinese Communist Party, investing billions of American dollars into China to help facilitate its rise," Hild continued. "They can call themselves Bank of America, but the truth is that Moynihan and his crew have been working to undermine America at every turn."

Hild explained that Bank of America's "multimillion dollar lobbying efforts helped stagnate our economy and crippled domestic energy production at the behest of the UN's climate cartel known as the Net Zero Alliance," a group Townhall has reported on previously.

What's more, as Hild added, Bank of America has gone "full woke, forcing employees to endure 'DEI' training that denigrated the United States as racist and challenged employees to confront their 'White Privilege.'" Put succinctly, "Bank of America simply does not have America's best interests at heart," Hild emphasized. 

Previous campaigns from Consumers' Research exposing companies that put woke priorities ahead of shareholders and customers have called out BlackRock, American Airlines, Nike, Coca-Cola and other companies. 

