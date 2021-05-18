Voter ID

Nike and Other Woke Corporations Face a Barrage of Attack Ads

Source: (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

Consumers' Research, a consumer advocacy organization, is pushing back against woke corporations like Nike, Coca-Cola and American Airlines with a million dollar attack ad campaign. They're also launching a new initiative to hold companies accountable to their customers. 

The group is blasting Nike's use of slave labor in China and for failing to pay taxes. 

American Airlines is under fire for taking taxpayer Wuhan coronavirus relief funds and firing employees anyway. 

And finally, Coca-Cola is being held accountable for lying about Georgia's most recent voter integrity law. 

"America Airlines shrunk legroom for passengers and laid off thousands of employees during the COVID pandemic while receiving billions in taxpayer bailouts. Coca-Cola and Nike have both been exploiting foreign, potentially forced, labor in China while American workers suffer. It is time these corporate giants were called to task. We are giving consumers a voice. These companies should be putting their energy and focus on serving their customers not woke politicians," Executive Director of Consumers’ Research Will Hild said about the new campaign.

Recent polling shows the majority of Americans want corporations to stay out of politics. 

Most Popular