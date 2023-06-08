Biden's Response to a Question About His Family's Alleged Bribery Scheme Is Really Something

President Joe Biden faced questions from reporters at a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, shortly after members of the House Oversight Committee were allowed to view the FBI record containing allegations that then-Vice Biden was engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national — and he didn't have a convincing response or explanation. Instead, he laughed — right in the face of the American people.

As with most events at which Biden takes questions, the reporters to be called on were apparently pre-cleared, and Biden called them off in order from a list. When those approved reporters failed to ask the president about the exceedingly serious allegations coming to light about his — and his family member's — business dealings while Biden served as vice president, reporters shouted their questions as the president tried to exit the press conference.

After declaring aloud, almost as if he was reading directions, that he's "supposed to walk off the stage now," Biden's response to a question about the "damning evidence" contained in the FBI report was...quite lacking.

"Where's the money?" Biden responded. "I'm joking," the president added. "It's a bunch of malarkey." Watch:

"I'm supposed to walk off the stage now...Where's the money? I'm joking. It's a bunch of malarkey." pic.twitter.com/3nsquVd5ka — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

Well, since Biden asked the question of "where" the money he allegedly received through the pay-for-policy scheme ended up, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) answered the question in a post on Twitter:

Joe Biden just asked, "Where's the money" when pressed on whether or not he sold out the country with his family's business deals.



Joe, the money is hidden in the DOZENS of LLCs you & your family created to HIDE THE MONEY.



You can run, but you can't hide from House Republicans. pic.twitter.com/B5xsTeCTLd — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) June 8, 2023

The shouted question in the White House press conference was spurred by statements from Republican members of the Oversight Committee after they were finally allowed by the FBI to review the FD-1023 form containing the bribery allegations against President Biden, specifically the reaction from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC):

There is a document in possession of the @FBI which allegedly proves a bribery scheme involving the sitting President of the United States.



The American people deserve to know if their President sold out his country. Make it public now. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) June 5, 2023

As Townhall reported earlier on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) provided more details she said were contained within the unclassified FBI report, including a claim that financial documents exist proving payments were made to both Hunter Biden and, "specifically," Joe Biden: