Federalist Editor Highlights Why the FBI Can’t Get Away With Trying to Suppress...
Here Are Some of the Worst Russian Collusion Hoax Peddlers in the Media
MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document
Sen. Hawley Obliterates a Biden Nominee Over Her Defense of Religious Discrimination
Gavin Newsom's Latest Radical Idea for Nationwide Gun Control
Montana Republican's Message for Democrats Complaining About Wildfire Smoke
How Pence's Campaign Believes He Can Win Voters on His Actions During J6
Dark Money Liberal Groups Are Expected to Impact the 2024 Election
Biden Administration Is Really Ratcheting Up Pride Month Celebrations
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Affirmative Action
Missouri Gov. Signs Bills Banning Trans Surgeries for Children and Protecting Women’s Spor...
The Left's Reaction to the Wildfires Is Just What You'd Expect
Worse and Worse: California's Downward Spiral Continues
Democrat Governor Proposes a 28th Amendment to Enshrine Gun Control in the U.S....
Tipsheet

Biden's Response to a Question About His Family's Alleged Bribery Scheme Is Really Something

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 08, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden faced questions from reporters at a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, shortly after members of the House Oversight Committee were allowed to view the FBI record containing allegations that then-Vice Biden was engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national — and he didn't have a convincing response or explanation. Instead, he laughed — right in the face of the American people. 

As with most events at which Biden takes questions, the reporters to be called on were apparently pre-cleared, and Biden called them off in order from a list. When those approved reporters failed to ask the president about the exceedingly serious allegations coming to light about his — and his family member's — business dealings while Biden served as vice president, reporters shouted their questions as the president tried to exit the press conference. 

After declaring aloud, almost as if he was reading directions, that he's "supposed to walk off the stage now," Biden's response to a question about the "damning evidence" contained in the FBI report was...quite lacking. 

"Where's the money?" Biden responded. "I'm joking," the president added. "It's a bunch of malarkey." Watch:

Well, since Biden asked the question of "where" the money he allegedly received through the pay-for-policy scheme ended up, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) answered the question in a post on Twitter:

Recommended

MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document Spencer Brown

The shouted question in the White House press conference was spurred by statements from Republican members of the Oversight Committee after they were finally allowed by the FBI to review the FD-1023 form containing the bribery allegations against President Biden, specifically the reaction from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC):

As Townhall reported earlier on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) provided more details she said were contained within the unclassified FBI report, including a claim that financial documents exist proving payments were made to both Hunter Biden and, "specifically," Joe Biden:

"What I read today is, again, shocking," Greene reiterated before pledging that the House Oversight Committee — its Republican members at least — would "continue following this investigation."

"We are going to continue to look into every single thing that we can uncover," Greene said. "We need the FBI to keep cooperating with us — that's extremely important — and I have very high expectations of Christopher Wray that he will do the right thing and continue showing us the information that we're asking for," she added in a bit of a jab over his repeated refusal to comply with the initial subpoena for the document.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document Spencer Brown
Federalist Editor Highlights Why the FBI Can’t Get Away With Trying to Suppress Biden Corruption Docs Matt Vespa
Who Do the Dems Replace Biden With? Kurt Schlichter
Montana Republican's Message for Democrats Complaining About Wildfire Smoke Julio Rosas
Sen. Hawley Obliterates a Biden Nominee Over Her Defense of Religious Discrimination Matt Vespa
Watch Antifa Get Pummeled by Anti-Woke Parents Outside School Board Meeting Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document Spencer Brown