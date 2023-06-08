MTG Shares 'Shocking' Details After Viewing Biden Bribery Document

After the FBI caved for the second time in as many weeks and agreed to allow all members of the House Oversight Committee to view the unclassified report detailing allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared more "shocking" details she said were contained in the FBI's FD-1023 report.

Greene explained that the information contained in the report is from a paid FBI informant who she called "extremely credible." Referring to notes Greene said she took after leaving the SCIF in which she read the document, the congresswoman said — providing greater detail than has been shared publicly before — the report includes claims that there are financial records in existence showing two separate $5 million payments to "fix" a situation: one to Hunter Biden and one to, "specifically," Joe Biden.

"Back in 2015-2016, Burisma was looking to buy a U.S.-based oil and gas company," Greene said. "This came from being advised by Hunter Biden and his partners."

Around the time then-Vice President Biden called Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin corrupt, Burisma "hired Hunter on the board 'to make the problems go away,' that's what they specifically said," Greene explained.

"Hunter advised that they could raise more money if [Burisma] bought a U.S. company, so the informant was trying to do the right thing and trying to advise Burisma that they shouldn't go this route, they should hire an attorney, work out their problems that they were being investigated for — because they were having other legal problems, and that's why they were being investigated by this prosecutor, Shokin," MTG continued.

The FBI's informant, according to Greene, was advising against Burisma taking Hunter Biden's advice, questioning the wisdom of trying to buy another company while under investigation by Shokin.

The "owner of Burisma said that Hunter was stupid, and that his other business partner was smart," Greene added. "He also said that he paid $5 million to one Biden and he paid $5 million to another Biden, and it was all bribery to get Shokin fired and end the investigation into Burisma," MTG emphasized.

Greene said the FBI informant was told that such bribes are "common practice in Russia and Ukraine" and part of "how their culture works" as well as how "to get business deals done."

"Over in Ukraine, for them to consider hiring Hunter Biden on the board in order to make their problems go away — which was the prosecutor, Shokin, who was investigating Burisma for corruption and legal problems — this was definitely illegal for a vice president of the United States and their family members," Greene emphasized.

According to Greene's recollection of what was contained in the unclassified FBI report, the owner of Burisma told the informant that he "was not happy" Donald Trump was elected but said "it would take ten years for all of us to find out the payments made to the Bidens because of how many bank accounts there were."

At the time, Greene explained, "there were no direct payments made to the 'Big Guy,' but in the meeting, after he had become more upset as things were unfolding," the owner of Burisma "told the informant that he has two pieces of evidence showing proof of payment to Hunter and specifically Joe Biden."

.@RepMTG viewed the FBI's document alleging then-VP Joe Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme.



Now she's telling the American people what she read. pic.twitter.com/IH8igUY8YR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 8, 2023

Greene said that business owners "always keep records of their business payments" and the "owner of Burisma kept a record, especially of the bribes. If you're in an industry where you have to pay bribes, then you always want to keep a record and keep proof of your bribes because that's how you make sure you get people to follow through," she added.

"What I read today is, again, shocking," Greene reiterated before pledging that the House Oversight Committee — its Republican members at least — would "continue following this investigation."

"We are going to continue to look into every single thing that we can uncover," Greene said. "We need the FBI to keep cooperating with us — that's extremely important — and I have very high expectations of Christopher Wray that he will do the right thing and continue showing us the information that we're asking for," she added in a bit of a jab over his repeated refusal to comply with the initial subpoena for the document.

"What I'm upset about, though, is the FBI doesn't think the American people are worthy of this unclassified information — I certainly do," MTG said. "I think the American people deserve to see it and know every single bit of it."