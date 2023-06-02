It's Not 1980 Anymore
Trump Asks When He'll Be 'Fully Exonerated' After Pence Cleared in Classified Doc...
Liberal Media Pulls the Trigger on This Reaction to Joe's Fall at the...
'Dead Heat': Daniel Cameron Already Tied With Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear
What's Hilarious About Gavin Newsom's Tweet About Conservatives
We Know Why Trump's Lawyers Wanted to Meet With AG Garland Over Classified...
Unemployment Rate Rises, Wage Growth Slows, and America Still Isn't 'Back Better'
An Iowa Voter Criticized Donald Trump for His Position on the Covid Jab....
Trump's Criticism of His Former Press Sec Costs Him an Endorsement
U.S. Navy Removes Pride Month Posts From Instagram, Twitter
DeSantis: 'Biden's Fall Across the Stage Symbolizes the State of the Nation'
D.C. Crime Trending Toward Decade Highs
Biological Male Trans Inmate Will Be Transferred to Women’s Prison
Surprise: Here's Who Just Hired San Francisco's Ousted, Woke District Attorney
Tipsheet

FBI Caves: Biden Bribery Document Headed to Capitol Hill Monday

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 02, 2023 12:30 PM
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

After weeks of back-and-forth between House Republicans and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, during which FBI Director Christopher Wray missed deadlines and defied subpoenas, an unclassified FBI document related to allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden was engaged in a criminal bribery scheme with a foreign national will finally be reviewed by lawmakers on Capitol Hill. 

The reversal from the FBI comes after Director Wray was threatened with being held in contempt of Congress for refusing to respond to subpoenas from the House Oversight Committee led by Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and on the heels of a half-compliant offer to allow lawmakers to review the FBI document — which was brought to light by a whistleblower — at the FBI's headquarters. 

According to Fox News, the document — an FD-1023 form in the FBI's records — will be brought to Capitol Hill on Monday for review by Oversight Committee Chairman Comer and Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) in a SCIF — sensitive compartmented information facility. 

While other lawmakers and the general public is unlikely to know what the document actually says about the alleged pay-for-policy scheme then-VP Biden undertook, it will at least confirm for Comer whether the allegations were credible, what the FBI did to investigate them, and what, if any, action was taken. If, as Democrats insist, it's a total nothing-burger — fine. But why, then, did the FBI director go to such lengths to avoid bringing it to Capitol Hill for oversight from Congress? 

Recommended

Death of the American Dream: When Merit Doesn't Matter Anymore Mia Cathell

This is just the latest development in a string of investigations based on whistleblower disclosures undertaken by House Republicans, but it's also a significant victory toward protecting the ability to conduct oversight of the Biden administration. 

In the past, holding executive branch officials in contempt of Congress was not always a successful venture, but in this case, Comer and other House committee chairmen were successful in forcing the FBI to provide a document that it clearly wanted to keep hidden from prying eyes, especially those of Republican investigators. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Death of the American Dream: When Merit Doesn't Matter Anymore Mia Cathell
We Know Why Trump's Lawyers Wanted to Meet With AG Garland Over Classified Doc Probe Matt Vespa
What's Hilarious About Gavin Newsom's Tweet About Conservatives Matt Vespa
Liberal Media Pulls the Trigger on This Reaction to Joe's Fall at the Air Force Academy Matt Vespa
'Dead Heat': Daniel Cameron Already Tied With Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear Spencer Brown
Did You See Newsweek's Headline About Biden's Fall at the Air Force Academy? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Death of the American Dream: When Merit Doesn't Matter Anymore Mia Cathell