Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data
What's With All These People Trying to Crash Into the Houses of Heads...
Why Is the Trump Legal Team Requesting a Meeting with AG Merrick Garland?
Who Is Crossing the Border Now That Title 42 Is Gone?
Photos: Florida National Guard Helps Texas Troops Secure the Border
DeSantis's Response to Allegations He's an Establishment Republican Is 'Pure Gold'
'A Great Day for Life': South Carolina Governor Signs Six-Week Abortion Ban Into...
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June
Surprise: Debt Conversation Brings More Pointless 'Tax-the-Rich' Talk
NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From...
Leftists Once Again Attack Yet Another Accomplished Black Republican
Iran's Mullahs on Killing Spree
The Not So Unique Hungarian Schizophrenia
Why Biden’s Latest Gun Control Push Will Backfire Too
Tipsheet

Special Counsel Durham to Testify on Bombshell Report Next Month

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 26, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Special Counsel John Durham will answer lawmakers' questions next month during testimony before House committees following the release of his bombshell-filled report on the federal government's improper targeting of Donald Trump for alleged Russian collusion. 

On June 20, Durham will testify about his investigation and its findings before the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Mike Turner (R-OH) in a closed-door hearing, followed by a public hearing on June 21 before the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Jim Jordan (R-OH). 

While we won't know exactly what's said in the Intel Committee hearing, the Judiciary Committee hearing is likely to be one to watch next month as Durham gets the chance to explain more about what he found related to Crossfire Hurricane and the lack of actual grounds the federal government used to justify its investigation of Donald Trump. 

Recommended

NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson

Democrats on the Committee, who've shown they're not above theatrics in previous hearings on other topics, are likely to do everything they can to discredit Durham's findings despite the fact that even CNN called the report's revelations "devastating" to the FBI while admitting "to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump."

As Townhall noted last month, the "Russian collusion" hoax was just the beginning

Tags: FISA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson
Despite Boycott, Here's What Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch Are Doing in June Leah Barkoukis
Leftists Once Again Attack Yet Another Accomplished Black Republican Rebecca Downs
The Case for Ron DeSantis Josh Hammer
Bank of America Is Under Investigation After Sending the FBI Customer Data Katie Pavlich
The Left Has Pushed the Envelope Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
NYC: What Happened After a Convicted Child Rapist and Murderer Was Released From Prison Guy Benson