Special Counsel Durham to Testify on Bombshell Report Next Month

Special Counsel John Durham will answer lawmakers' questions next month during testimony before House committees following the release of his bombshell-filled report on the federal government's improper targeting of Donald Trump for alleged Russian collusion.

On June 20, Durham will testify about his investigation and its findings before the House Intelligence Committee chaired by Mike Turner (R-OH) in a closed-door hearing, followed by a public hearing on June 21 before the House Judiciary Committee chaired by Jim Jordan (R-OH).

From colleague David Spunt. John Durham to testify about his report before House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, June 21. This will be public testimony. The day before on Tuesday, June 20th he will be before House Intelligence Committee. But that will be closed door testimony — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 26, 2023

BREAKING: Special Counsel John Durham will testify before our House Judiciary Committee on June 21.



Accountability is coming. — Congressman Troy E. Nehls (@RepTroyNehls) May 26, 2023

While we won't know exactly what's said in the Intel Committee hearing, the Judiciary Committee hearing is likely to be one to watch next month as Durham gets the chance to explain more about what he found related to Crossfire Hurricane and the lack of actual grounds the federal government used to justify its investigation of Donald Trump.

Democrats on the Committee, who've shown they're not above theatrics in previous hearings on other topics, are likely to do everything they can to discredit Durham's findings despite the fact that even CNN called the report's revelations "devastating" to the FBI while admitting "to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump."

