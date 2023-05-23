The Mask Mandate Is Back for These Unfortunate Souls in DC
Tipsheet

We Have a Date and Time: Here's When DeSantis Will Announce 2024 Run

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 23, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday evening in a conversation with tech mogul Elon Musk on Twitter, multiple sources confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Musk himself retweeted the news as shared by Fox News' Bill Melugin:

DeSantis' will be a first-of-its-kind announcement at 6:00 p.m. ET, taking place on Twitter's "Spaces" feature that allows audio conversations between the platform's users. The announcement conversation between Musk and DeSantis will be moderated by David Sacks.

According to NBC News, DeSantis' newly-official presidential campaign will also release an official campaign launch video on Wednesday night to be followed up with visits to early primary states following the Memorial Day weekend.

Ron DeSantis' forthcoming announcement puts him in a crowded GOP primary field that increased in size just this week when Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) formally announced his campaign on Monday. DeSantis will join former President Donald Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Governor Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Larry Elder in the GOP primary field seeking to challenge President Joe Biden's re-election bid. 

Even before he made his decision official DeSantis has been in a comfortable second place spot among GOP voters in key states. What remains to be seen now is how polls move after DeSantis officially hits the campaign trail as a declared candidate for president in 2024.

After the news of the announcement was reported, DeSantis' website and Twitter account — as well as First Lady Casey DeSantis' account — was updated to give a preview of what may be the presidential campaign's branding:

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

