WATCH: Trump Impeachment 'Gladiator' Attacks Townhall Journalist on Behalf of FBI

As Townhall's loyal readers — and especially our VIP members — know, Townhall's own Julio Rosas knows a thing or two about left-wing violence from his time covering Antifa and Black Lives Matter riots around the country. In Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Louisville, Portland, D.C., Kenosha, Brooklyn Center, Julio was one of a few — if not the only reporter — documenting the chaos in order to rebut claims that leftist violence was "mostly peaceful."

Julio literally wrote the book on left-wing violence in recent memory, so it was of little surprise that the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Oversight, Investigations, and Accountability — led by Chairman Dan Bishop (R-NC) — invited Julio to testify in a hearing on the topic Tuesday afternoon.

In his opening statements, Julio tore down Democrats' excuse that seeks to dismiss violent "protests" as a small percentage of demonstrations:

.@Julio_Rosas11: "93% of [protests] were peaceful? To that I say THANK GOODNESS...in that 7% of violence, over $2 billion worth of damage was done...Antifa is VERY MUCH a real movement within the United States...They are NOT, as Representative Jerry Nadler has claimed, a myth." pic.twitter.com/Hpw4Ue4bBd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2023

Julio also explained why lawless rioters continue to engage in destructive actions with seemingly little, if any, fear of consequences for their actions:

.@Julio_Rosas11: "Today's criminals have no fear, because why would they...? The anger, and breakdown of order is real. It is visceral..." pic.twitter.com/Tg6P50vM0q — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2023

When it comes to the Democrat claim that Antifa is "a myth" or merely "an ideology," Julio had more first-hand knowledge to share with Congress:

WATCH: @Julio_Rosas11 of @townhallcom explains how Antifa cells operate and how they evade consequences for their violent protests. pic.twitter.com/d7yzWnEY5K — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) May 16, 2023

Julio also had the statistics to back up the real threat posed by violent leftists and debunk Democrat claims that Republican voters are the most dangerous threat to Americans today:

.@Julio_Rosas11: "I wouldn't be stabbed, or carjacked, or shot by, statistically, by a white guy in a red hat screaming 'this is MAGA country!'" pic.twitter.com/0qmEjxctbk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2023

But, showing how Democrats quite literally can't handle the truth, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) launched into an attack on Julio's credibility, despite there being no sign that Goldman has ever documented leftist riots from America's streets and, therefore, can't claim to know more about the chaos Julio has reported and continues to report here at Townhall.

Instead, Goldman would prefer Americans believe Democrats' beloved FBI — and that Antifa is merely an "ideology" — and ignore what they saw with their own eyes during leftist riots:

What's more, Goldman is no stranger to the halls of Congress, despite being a freshman member of the House of Representatives. You see, he used to be the top staff investigator under Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on the House Intelligence Committee, including during the impeachment inquiry against former President Donald Trump. The New York Times called him a "gladiator" of the probe into Trump's relationship with Ukraine, but the case Goldman built for Schiff and House Democrats failed to convince the U.S. Senate to convict and remove the president.

It's nothing new to see government lawyers, especially Democrat ones, attack the truth. This week, thanks to Special Counsel John Durham's report on Crossfire Hurricane, Americans were reminded once again that Democrats in power care little about following proper procedure or guidelines set by law when it comes to protecting their own and attacking conservatives.

So, of course, Goldman shamefully attacked Julio's credibility and his critically important reporting and refused to let him respond — he had to defend the FBI, one of many power structures used by Democrats to their advantage.

Julio was ready, however, and defended his truthful reporting on the violence carried out by lawless left-wing organizations:

The full hearing with testimony from Julio and other witnesses can be viewed here.

