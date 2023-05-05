State Department Spending Tax Dollars on Transgender Makeup Entrepreneurs in Nepal

In two years and change in the Oval Office, what has President Joe Biden demonstrated to be his administration's priorities? It certainly doesn't seem to be the American people whether it be their constitutional rights, their economic wellbeing, or their security. Instead, Biden and his administration have prioritized radical agendas, woke ideologies, and devastating economic policies.

Under President Biden, Americans have seen 24 months of consecutive pay cuts to their real wages due to inflation that surged to 40-year highs as a result of his "build back better" economic policies. The president refuses to negotiate any aspect of Social Security, even though the program is barreling toward insolvency within the decade. He's even showing signs of bumbling the country into its first debt default in history.

Biden's botching of economic policy is reflected in his underwater approval rating that recently reached a new all-time low, and Americans' view of his ability to handle the economy is even more negative. The White House has refused blame for inflation, high gas prices, and the Fed subsequently raising interest rates to their highest level since 2001 as a result of soaring prices. President Biden has even said he won't do anything differently if given the chance, meaning Americans hoping for relief are realizing they're out of luck as long as Biden sits in the Oval Office.

But, if you were a transgender makeup entrepreneur in another country — Nepal for example — you'd be able to benefit from the Biden administration's generosity.

According to USA Spending, a site that tracks how and where taxpayer dollars being spent, at least $2,315 worth of grants from the Biden State Department have gone to the Nepal Federation of Sexual and Gender Minorities between April 16, 2023 and this week. Never mind, apparently, that the United States is nearly $32,000,000,000,000 in debt and we're potentially days away from Biden bumbling his way into the first default in U.S. history.

Nope, the Biden administration is still throwing taxpayer dollars at woke causes around the globe. The description of how the State Department grant funds — read: taxpayer dollars — will be used explains that the money will "provide financial support to conduct English language classes to professional transgender women makeup entrepreneurs." Apparently, transgender men in Nepal will need to get Rosetta Stone or Duolingo if they desire to learn English.

In this situation, it's less about the dollar amount — Biden has spent far more tax dollars on other radical or inane policies — and more about what the grant shows about the administration's priorities.

The larger grant federal program from which the grants come from is supposed to provide "educational and cultural exchange programs" abroad "for the purpose of supporting international exchanges that address issues of mutual interest to the United States and other countries."

The program seeks to "increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries by means of educational and cultural exchange; to strengthen the ties which unite us with other nations by demonstrating the educational and cultural interests, developments, and achievements of the people of the United States and other nations, and the contributions being made toward a peaceful and more fruitful life for people throughout the world; to promote international cooperation for educational and cultural advancement; and thus to assist in the development of friendly, sympathetic, and peaceful relations between the United States and the other countries of the world." Quite a bureaucratic word salad.

But all the bureaucratic language can't disguise what President Biden and the State Department are doing. While Americans struggle at home, Biden is sending hard-earned tax dollars overseas. Even one dollar would be insulting to Americans. And the whole thing is made worse by the fact that the Biden administration is using the funds to teach English to biological men in Nepal who are starting makeup businesses.

What about English classes for non-transgender entrepreneurs in Nepal? What about using tax dollars to address the staggering learning loss that occurred among American students here at home due to Democrats' draconian school closures? There are American children who can't read a simple book, but there will be transgender women in Nepal who can thanks to Biden's supposed benevolence?

Biden and his State Department apparently see the plight of transgender citizens of other countries as a priority of his "equity" agenda while he continues to put America and her citizens dead last.