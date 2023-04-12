There's Another Republican Officially 'Exploring' a Run for President
Surging Costs Keep Inflation Running Hot

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 12, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on Wednesday shows that costs sent soaring by the Biden administration are still not showing signs of easing to provide relief for Americans whose real wages have been running negative for months.

The headline month-over-month number came in at 0.1 percent for March for a 12-month advance of five percent, but the core CPI number — excluding more volatile food and energy costs — continues to burn even hotter with a 0.4 percent month-over-month increase to rise 5.6 percent in the last year. 

Overall, Americans have now dealt with 23 months of inflation above five percent during Biden's 26 months in office. 

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index for shelter “was by far the largest contributor” to the headline CPI number in March. In the past 12 months, shelter costs have increased 8.2 percent. 

President Joe Biden and his administration are sure to claim the latest inflation report is great news and proof that the “build back better” agenda is working, Americans and their wallets aren’t feeling it. 

Showing how long-lasting and detrimental inflation triggered by the Biden administration has been, consider the latest 12-month price changes for common necessities:

Transportation services are up 13.9 percent, gas service costs have increased 5.5 percent, food remains 8.5 percent more expensive, and electricity costs have gone up more than 10 percent. 

In a tragically ironic twist, as Dagen McDowell pointed out, the latest report showing that American’s electric bills continue to soar comes as President Biden unveils his new restrictive vehicle emissions standards aimed at forcing Americans to participate in his radical “transition" to end fossil fuels.

