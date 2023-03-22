New Report Shows Extensive Biden Admin Collusion to Classify Parents as Terrorists
Donald Trump Has a #1 Hit on the Billboard Charts

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 22, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Amid Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against former President Donald Trump, the 45th president is making news in an entirely different arena: music. 

Trump's song "Justice for All" with the J6 Prison Choir entered Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart at #1 this week, beating out "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, "Last Night" by Morgan Wallen, and Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

According to Billboard, Donald Trump and the J6 Prison Choir's recording "sold 33,000 downloads March 10-16," putting it at the top of the chart. More than one-third of those sales (39 percent), Billboard noted, "occurred March 11, when its official video premiered on online video sharing platform Rumble."

Via Billboard:

“Justice for All” is a recording of former U.S. President Trump and a group of men imprisoned for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. In the song, he recites the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, mixed with the J6 Prison Choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Trump recorded his portion of the track from his home at Mar-a-Lago and, according to a report in Forbes, "a group of about 20 inmates" in the Washington, D.C. jail recorded their parts of the song over the phone. The final product was "reportedly produced by a major recording artist who was not identified," Forbes' report added.

Profits from the song are set to go toward helping the families of those imprisoned for alleged actions on January 6, 2021.

Country artist John Rich congratulated Trump on Truth Social, saying "THE PEOPLE have spoken! Congrats @realDonaldTrump on your first #1 Billboard Song!"

