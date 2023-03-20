UN Calls for Economic Ruin to 'Diffuse the Climate Time-Bomb'

The generally pointless and chronically hypocritically United Nations is back to preaching about climate change rather than taking meaningful action to punish bad actions by nations such as China, Russia, and Iran. This time, the global wokescolds at the UN are calling for massive acceleration of "climate" efforts that include ending oil, gas, and coal — and redistributing wealth on a global scale to achieve its goal of "net zero" emissions worldwide.

The latest nonsense came on Monday from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) via a new report declaring that "[h]umanity is on thin ice – and that ice is melting fast" while also blaming humans for "virtually all global heating over the last 200 years" that has caused the "rate of temperature rise in the last half century" to become "the highest in 2,000 years."

According to the UN, the concentration of carbon dioxide is also at its "highest in at least two million years" and the "climate time-bomb is ticking."

Conveniently, and by design, the UN claims to have the "survival guide for humanity" that will "diffuse the climate time-bomb." As always, the answer from the UN is more centralized nongovernmental control over nations of the world to inflict policies that will leave economies — including the United States' — in ruin.

The UN's climate alarmists, therefore, issue a call to "massively fast-track climate efforts by every country and every sector and on every timeframe" and "climate action on all fronts" and propose a wealth-redistributing "Climate Solidarity Pact" among G20 nations "in which all big emitters make extra efforts to cut emissions, and wealthier countries mobilize financial and technical resources to support emerging economies."

So, what does this climate pact and "survival guide" of actions include? Here's a taste:

No new coal and the phasing out of coal by 2030 in OECD countries and 2040 in all other countries.

Ending all international public and private funding of coal.

Ensuring net zero electricity generation by 2035 for all developed countries and 2040 for the rest of the world.

Ceasing all licensing or funding of new oil and gas – consistent with the findings of the International Energy Agency.

Stopping any expansion of existing oil and gas reserves.

Shifting subsidies from fossil fuels to a just energy transition.

Establishing a global phase down of existing oil and gas production compatible with the 2050 global net zero target.

"Shipping, aviation, steel, cement, aluminum, agriculture – every sector must be aligned with net zero by 2050 with clear plans including interim targets to get there," the UN's report demands.

Oddly, the United Nations calls on "CEOs of all oil and gas companies to be part of the solution" that inexorably leads to their companies' demise.

The climate plan calls for "all governments" to secure "assurance that business leaders will help them deliver on extra efforts" by creating and enabling a suitable "policy and regulatory environment." That is, achieve the climate alarmists' goals by force of government edict, something President Biden has already proven himself willing to do, even after being stopped when his assault on coal was struck down by the Supreme Court.

As if that economically destructive punch list wasn't enough, the UN also calls for speeding up "efforts to deliver climate justice."

How about *actual* justice for marginalized people being held down by evil nations such as China, Iran, Russia, and North Korea? Will the United Nations ever get around to walking its own lofty talk? Don't hold their breath, especially if you think doing so might help reduce global carbon dioxide concentrations.