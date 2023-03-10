Here's What Republican Lawmakers Had to Say About Biden's Budget

After President Joe Biden released his woke and bloated budget on Thursday that showed he has no plans to back off Democrats' tax-and-spend agenda that spurred inflation and has failed to "build" America "back better," Republicans had a unified reaction: Biden's budget is dead on arrival in Congress.

Townhall heard from dozens of lawmakers in the House and Senate as they digested the president's budget and its listed priorities, and they didn't hold back. Here's some of what they had to say.

The House GOP's leadership team — Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN), and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) — said "President Joe Biden's budget is a reckless proposal doubling down on the same Far Left spending policies that have led to record inflation and our current debt crisis" before pointing out just some of the flaws in the president's budget.

Among them, the CBO's report that confirmed the House GOP's "worst fears" that, "over the next 30 years, the national debt will be nearly twice the size of the entire economy" and that the next ten years will see the federal government "spend over $10 trillion on interest alone."

The House GOP's leaders noted that, "despite the federal government collecting as much in taxes from American families as at any point in our history, federal spending is rising even faster and our debt is soaring." What's more, "for every dollar the federal government takes in, we spend $1.29," a number that will increase to an average of $1.34 in the next decade. "This is a spending problem, not a revenue problem," the Republican leadership team explained. "Yet President Biden's unserious budget proposal includes trillions in new taxes that families will pay directly or through higher costs."

Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) said that "any budget request that focuses on tax hikes and more spending rather than cutting spending and easing the economic burden on this country is deeply unserious," adding Biden's "budget doesn’t have an ounce of serious proposals in it."

"Americans can no longer afford Washington’s addiction to spending," Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) said. "Whether at the grocery store buying eggs or fueling up at the gas station, the people of the 5th District of Virginia and across this country are feeling the consequences of bad economic policies from the Biden Administration...Right now, when Americans desperately need a return to economic stability, Biden's budget proposal fails to recognize the nation's fiscal crisis."

Filled with "higher taxes and expensive partisan, pet projects," Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) called Biden's budget "unaffordable, untenable, and out-of-touch with Iowans' needs" before comparing the president's budgeting to Whack-a-Mole. "He keeps digging the country deeper in the hole while doing everything he can to hide Washington's waste so it doesn't get whacked."

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said Biden's budget betrays the reality that "his administration is the enemy of the American people's freedom and prosperity" before ticking off a list of provisions to demonstrate his point: "more funding for DHS to process migrants while our borders remain wide open; more for the ATF to potentially turn millions of Americans into felons; more for the FBI to continue targeting parents and pro-life Americans; more for CMS to enforce tyrannical vaccine mandates; more for agencies like EPA pushing anti-human energy polices; more for woke, government-wide diversity indoctrination; and more for abortion and transgender policies that violate Americans' sacred conscience rights."

“President Biden’s bloated budget reveals how out-of-touch he is with families in Wyoming and across the country," remarked Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), the Senate GOP conference chair. "Instead of lowering costs, the president is raising taxes...President Biden’s bloated budget is dead on arrival."

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers explained how "President Biden continues to gaslight the public on his record on spending and the massive deficit," but said "Americans — who are feeling the inflation crisis every day when they buy groceries, fill up their gas tanks, or seek routine medical care — aren’t fooled." Rather than addressing numerous crises on his watch, Biden's budget "shows he is clearly more interested in playing politics to appease his radical base than actually legislating," she added. "We urge him to abandon this radical proposal and work with Republicans who stand ready to find bipartisan solutions for the American people."

"In what has become a disappointing tradition, President Biden has submitted a budget proposal that is wasteful, unserious, and behind schedule," noted Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN). "While Americans are trying to make ends meet in the face of historic inflation, the President has put forward a so-called budget that appeases green energy fantasies of the far left and would put our economy in the tank by raising taxes and growing government." Hagerty also criticized Biden for his attempt "to deceive the American public by proposing that vital border security funding be used for ‘border management’ — which will do nothing to actually secure our porous southern border — and is full of gimmicks that only kick the can down the road for Congress to deal with the unsustainable spending that has plagued the federal government for years."

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) reminded that the "United States is facing the most complex and challenging set of threats to our national security in decades," yet "Biden has once again submitted a budget request that fails to take these threats seriously. A budget that proposes to increase non-defense spending at more than twice the rate of defense is absurd," Rogers said. "The President’s incredibly misplaced priorities send all the wrong messages to our adversaries."

Noting that Biden policies thus far have led to inflation that triggered "soaring interest rates" and "the prospect of a sustained economic recession," Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) said "Biden's latest budget is more of the same bloated bureaucracy at the expense of working families, while sticking our grandchildren with the bill."

"After the [midterm] election, President Biden was asked what he would do differently the next two years, and he responded emphatically, 'Nothing,'" Arrington reminded. "After reviewing the same wasteful spending and failed economic policies in his recent proposal, I can confirm he has kept his promise," he quipped.

Well, that would be a first.