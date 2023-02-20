Here's Who Just Got 41,000 Hours of J6 Footage From Speaker McCarthy

Back in January, Leah reported on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's declaration that he believed the American people had a right to see all the footage from in and around the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. "I think the public should see what happened on that day," McCarthy said last month.

"I watched what Nancy Pelosi did, where she politicized it — where, for the first time in the history as a speaker, not allowing the minority to appoint to a committee, to pick and choose," Speaker McCarthy said of his predecessor's creation and management of the partisan select committee investigating January 6. "I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis," McCarthy said while adding he wanted to "be very thoughtful" about releasing the footage.

Well, now it's happening. And despite initial reports at the time saying that there were 14,000 hours of footage from cameras around the Capitol complex set to be released, it turns out there's more — much more — and Speaker McCarthy is giving it exclusively to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Axios scooped the news Monday morning, reporting that "Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds" and an expectation that "[e]xcerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks."

Speaking to Axios, Carlson said "there was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret." Thanks to Speaker McCarthy and Carlson, it won't be a secret for long.

"If there was ever a question that's in the public's interest to know, it's what actually happened on January 6," Carlson added. "By definition, this video will reveal it. It's impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that."

You can be sure there will be plenty of bothered caterwauling from Democrats and the mainstream media as the footage is released, but it's little more than the groans of a political system that seems to feel physical pain whenever their narrative setting authority is usurped.