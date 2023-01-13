McCarthy 'Sends DC in Utter Panic' After This Statement About January 6

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he is considering releasing security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot—all 14,000 hours of it.

“I think the public should see what happened on that day. I watched what Nancy Pelosi did, where she politicized it. Where, for the first time in the history as a speaker, not allowing the minority to appoint to a committee, to pick and choose,” he told reporters. “We watched the politicization of this. I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis.”

He added: “I want to be very thoughtful about it, but yes.”

McCarthy's comments came in response to Rep. Matt Gaetz saying Republicans will release 14,000 hours of previously withheld tapes from that day.

“Kevin McCarthy told us he is going to get the evidence out in front of the American people, and that means releasing the 14,000 hours of tapes that have been hidden, that I think would give more full context to that day rather than the cherry-picked moments the January 6th Committee tried to use to inflame and further divide our country," the Florida Republican told Salem radio host Charlie Kirk.

“So, yes, I do believe that part of this deal is a concession that we are going to get the truth out in front of the American people,” Gaetz continued.

After McCarthy's comments, Gaetz took to Twitter to thank him for following through on his promise to the Republican holdouts during the speakership vote.

Thank you to the 20 patriots who helped EARN this commitment from the Speaker.



Thank you @SpeakerMcCarthy for affirming this commitment you made.



Keeping promises is how trust is built.



