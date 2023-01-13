WaPo Article on Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Oh, So That's Who Thinks the GOP Might Have Framed Biden Amid Classified...
My Kitchen, My Choice: Hands Off Our Gas Stoves
How Migrants Housed at Swanky NYC Hotel Are Showing Their Appreciation
Biden Should Take a Hint About This National Security Issue After What House...
Donald Trump’s Accomplishments as President, Part Two
Andrea Mitchell Trying to Correct Report Perfectly Sums Up Media Bias
Poll: Do GOP Voters Want House Republicans to Work With Democrats, or Focus...
Speaker McCarthy Calls Out Press for Asking About Santos, Not Swalwell
Frightened Iranian Mullahs Seek to Demonize the Opposition
Merit Scholars Denied Timely Awards Deserve Congressional Recognition
A Sanctity of Human Life Month Like No Other
Rethinking Hungary
Not Even in the Glove Box, ‘How Irresponsible’
Tipsheet

McCarthy 'Sends DC in Utter Panic' After This Statement About January 6

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 13, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Thursday he is considering releasing security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot—all 14,000 hours of it. 

“I think the public should see what happened on that day. I watched what Nancy Pelosi did, where she politicized it. Where, for the first time in the history as a speaker, not allowing the minority to appoint to a committee, to pick and choose,” he told reporters. “We watched the politicization of this. I think the American public should actually see all what happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis.”

He added: “I want to be very thoughtful about it, but yes.”  

McCarthy's comments came in response to Rep. Matt Gaetz saying Republicans will release 14,000 hours of previously withheld tapes from that day. 

“Kevin McCarthy told us he is going to get the evidence out in front of the American people, and that means releasing the 14,000 hours of tapes that have been hidden, that I think would give more full context to that day rather than the cherry-picked moments the January 6th Committee tried to use to inflame and further divide our country," the Florida Republican told Salem radio host Charlie Kirk. 

“So, yes, I do believe that part of this deal is a concession that we are going to get the truth out in front of the American people,” Gaetz continued.

After McCarthy's comments, Gaetz took to Twitter to thank him for following through on his promise to the Republican holdouts during the speakership vote. 


Tags: KEVIN MCCARTHY JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Article on Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa
It Looks Like There's More Fallout for Adam Schiff Following Last Week's Twitter Files Reveal Rebecca Downs
Oh, So That’s What Moderna Forgot to Tell Us About Their COVID Vaccine Matt Vespa
Is the Deep State Coming After Joe Biden? Josh Hammer
Poll: Do GOP Voters Want House Republicans to Work With Democrats, or Focus on Opposition? Guy Benson
Oh, So That's Who Thinks the GOP Might Have Framed Biden Amid Classified Doc Fiasco Matt Vespa
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
WaPo Article on Biden's Classified Doc Scandal Says the Quiet Part Out Loud Matt Vespa