'No Apologies': White House Doubles Down on Trigger Happy Biden
Democrats Expose Their End Game on Illegal Immigration
Is Marianne Williamson About to Run for President Again?
Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful
House Oversight Committee Launches Investigation of Biden's Withdrawal From Afghanistan
The House Dem Committee Purges Against Greene and Gosar Have Been Avenged
Pentagon Announces Policy Changes to Turn DoD Into 'Abortion Travel Agency'
House Democrats Refuse to Attend First Field Hearing at the Border
NYT Finds the Real Villains for Ohio Train Derailment: Republicans
Elon Musk Takes on The Washington Post for Posting 'Obviously' 'False' Article
More Racism From the Sensitive Press, a Florida Book Ban Story, and Hateful...
A Reporter's Conversation With Bing's New Chatbot Was So Creepy He Had a...
One Country Just Expanded Abortion and Transgender Rights for Teenagers
Rand Paul Confronts Johns Hopkins Nursing Dean Over Vaccine Mandates
Tipsheet

Rubio Says It's 'Painfully Clear' Buttigieg Needs to Resign in Fiery Letter to Biden

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 17, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Amid growing criticism for the Biden administration — and specifically Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg — over the federal response (or lack thereof) to the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that released toxic chemicals into the air and water, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) is calling for change at the top. 

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Rubio calls on the chief executive to "request the immediate resignation of U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Buttigieg" for what Rubio describes as a "gross level of incompetence and apathy that is detrimental to the safety and prosperity of the American people."

Rubio outlines how "Secretary Buttigieg downplayed and ignored crisis after crisis, while prioritizing topics of little relevance to our nation’s transportation system" over the first two years of the Biden administration's time in office. "It is painfully clear to the American people that Secretary Buttigieg has little regard for the duties of the Secretary of Transportation," Rubio added. 

"At no time has that been more apparent than the past two weeks," Rubio notes of the slow response to the train derailment. "Secretary Buttigieg refused to acknowledge the disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, until his intentional ignorance was no longer tenable. Even after acknowledging the tragedy, he continues to deflect any accountability for the safety of our nation’s rail system," the Florida Republican says of the blame game being played by Buttigieg. "The circumstances leading up to the derailment point to a clear lack of oversight and demand engagement by our nation’s top transportation official," Rubio urges before noting the lack of attention from Buttigieg is nothing new:

Unfortunately, this is part of a two-year long pattern. During historic maritime and surface transportation disruptions in 2021, Secretary Buttigieg was completely absent. Amidst an impending possible rail strike last year, Secretary Buttigieg left the country to vacation in Portuguese wine country. Near misses in commercial aviation, as well as recent system failures, including the one that shutdown air travel in Florida in January, indicate that serious and persistent problems across the DOT are not being sufficiently remedied. I do not have confidence that Secretary Buttigieg is capable of keeping the American people safe.

Rubio also alludes to reporting related to documents alleging "abused taxpayer dollars by chartering private jets that are costlier than allowed in federal employee travel regulations, including for international travel" that have led to a familiar lack of accountability despite the fact that "[s]imilar instances in previous administrations have led to resignations." 

"Secretary Buttigieg is also alleged to have used government aircraft for travel that may be political in nature," Rubio's letter to Biden continues. "The American people deserve to know that their tax dollars are not being abused for personal or political purposes by government officials, and that public officials are being held to the same standards regardless of their political affiliation."

Rubio concludes by noting President Biden's broken promise about how his administration would be run, saying "the transparency and accountability that you promised to obsessively uphold during your inauguration has been nowhere to be found. The incompetence and failure within your administration cannot continue to be ignored when Americans’ health and safety are at risk," Rubio points out. "I hope you will change course in order to uphold your so-far-unmet promise to the American people by requesting the immediate resignation of Secretary Buttigieg."

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful Matt Vespa
Rand Paul Confronts Johns Hopkins Nursing Dean Over Vaccine Mandates Madeline Leesman
Elon Musk Takes on The Washington Post for Posting 'Obviously' 'False' Article Julio Rosas
Here's What Caused Another Major Blow Up on the Set of CNN This Morning Matt Vespa
There's a New Theory About the Flying Objects Biden Shot Down Spencer Brown
No to Nikki Harris Kurt Schlichter
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Why the Latest COVID Development Is Going to Make Millions Angry and Regretful Matt Vespa