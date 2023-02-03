Biden Heads to a DNC Fundraiser as Chinese Balloon Prowls American Skies
So, We Can’t Even Handle a Chinese Spy Balloon?
Wait...That's When Biden's People Will Brief the 'Gang of Eight' About the Chinese...
We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December
Florida Takes Action Against Venue That Hosted Provocative 'All Ages' Drag Show
Whoopi Goldberg Upset Because Fox News 'Loves' to Come After 'The View'
Elon Musk Wins Big Victory In Lawsuit Regarding 2018 Tweets
Sen. Hawley Demands Investigation Into Biden's Troubling Response to Chinese Spy Balloon
Joe Manchin Looking to Work With Republican Senate Colleagues, Will It Save Him...
Hakeem Jeffries Claims Socialism Would 'Undermine' the Democrat Agenda
Trump Promises to Punish Doctors, Hospitals Who Provide Irreversible Gender Transition Car...
Athletics Governing Body Wants to Change Legislation to Preserve Fairness in Women's Sport...
Yet Another Poll Shows Good News for Glenn Youngkin's Governorship
GOP Rep. Announces She Won’t Run for Reelection in 2024
Tipsheet

Pentagon Confirms There's a Second Chinese Spy Balloon

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 03, 2023 9:00 PM
Screenshot via KSVI-TV

So, it turns out the Chinese spy balloon drifting — potentially still being steered by China — across the United States is not the only nefarious surveillance operation happening in our hemisphere. 

According to Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder, the Department of Defense is "seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America" and "now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon" as of Friday night.

Ryder's statement given to multiple media outlets is as vague as he was during a Friday afternoon press briefing in which he refused to disclose the exact location of the first spy balloon that's been over the United States and will be for the next few days as it traverses the continental United States. 

But "Latin America" doesn't exactly provide enough detail to discern which other country China could be looking to spy on, nor does it indicate where this second spy balloon was before Friday night's disclosure. 

Latin America encompasses everything from Mexico to Tierra del Fuego at the tip of South America so... where is this second balloon? CNN reported that a "US official" the second balloon "does not appear to be currently heading to the United States," but that doesn't rule out the chance it was already here unnoticed or unannounced. 

Is the second spy balloon over Mexico after turning south following surveillance of California, Arizona, New Mexico, or Texas? That would be alarming given the number of military installations in those states. Or is the balloon somewhere in Argentina or Brazil, which would be less of an immediate concern to the United States and our security, but still worrisome. 

It is, of course, in the Biden administration's best interest to leave as much detail out as possible given the criticism Biden has taken for his decision to simply watch the Chinese surveillance payload pass over the continental United States, and that's likely why Biden and his crew are almost always running afoul of their promise to be the most transparent administration in history.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December Matt Vespa
Wait...That's When Biden's People Will Brief the 'Gang of Eight' About the Chinese Spy Balloon? Matt Vespa
Whoopi Goldberg Upset Because Fox News 'Loves' to Come After 'The View' Julio Rosas
Sen. Hawley Demands Investigation Into Biden's Troubling Response to Chinese Spy Balloon Sarah Arnold
Pentagon Gets Snarky When Asked Whether Americans Have a Right to Know More About the Spy Balloon Spencer Brown
Elon Musk Wins Big Victory In Lawsuit Regarding 2018 Tweets Sarah Arnold
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
We Now Know How Much Money Biden Took Out Last December Matt Vespa