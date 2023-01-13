Invitation Accepted: Here's When Biden Will Deliver His Second State of the Union Address

Mark your calendars, buy your popcorn, and find your favorite State of the Union bingo board, "folks," because President Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to address the legislative branch for a State of the Union address next month.

"The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable," Speaker McCarthy stated in his invitation to Biden.

"The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities," McCarthy said. "In that spirit, it is my solemn obligation to invite you to speak before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 so that you may fulfill his duty under the Constitution to report on the state of the union."

"Your remarks will inform our efforts to address the priorities of the American people," McCarthy added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed in Friday's briefing that Biden had accepted McCarthy's invitation, beginning the countdown to the 46th president's second State of the Union address.

In an official statement, Jean-Pierre said Biden "is grateful for and accepts Speaker McCarthy's prompt invitation to address the people's representatives in Congress" and "looks forward to speaking with Republicans, Democrats, and the country about how we can work together to continue building an economy that works from the bottom up and the middle out, keep boosting our competitiveness in the world, keep the American people safe, and bring the country together."

For the first time, however, Biden will be flanked by a Republican when he steps up to the rostrum to deliver his address to members of the Democrat-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House.