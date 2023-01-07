What I Want from the House Rebels
What Matt Gaetz Reportedly Said After the 14th Ballot Was Music to McCarthy’s...
McCarthy Said He Had the Votes to Win on the 14th Ballot. He...
El Paso Migrant Camps Cleared Ahead of Biden's Visit
DeSantis Declares State of Emergency in FL Over Border Crisis, National Guard to...
One Journo Departs, Another Journo Arrives, and MSNBC Delivers the First Gaslighting of...
The End of Democracy in America?
The Third Warfare
States Must Sue Biden and Invoke the Guarantee Clause to Secure the Border
100 Years After the Collapse of the Weimar Republican, the Islamic Republic of...
DeSantis Announces Plan to Take Over Disney's Land
Gov. Abbott Destroys Biden In Scathing Remarks Over the Border
McCarthy Is Confident He’ll Take Speaker
Transgender Worker Sues Employer for Denying ‘Gender-Affirming’ Health Coverage
Tipsheet

Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Ballot

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 07, 2023 12:37 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Following a more-chaotic-than-usual conclusion to voting on the 14th failed ballot Friday night, the House of Representatives finally elected House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House on the 15th ballot in the early morning hours just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

For McCarthy to finally win, GOP leadership convinced enough holdout members to change their votes to "present" for the 15th ballot after the 14th round failed. 

The final total on the 15th ballot: 216 votes for McCarthy, 212 votes for Jeffries, and 5 "present" votes.

As Friday night turned into Saturday morning, things were tense on the House floor, and Republicans ended up appearing to restrain their own from attacking fellow Republicans after the 14th vote didn't clinch McCarthy's bid for House Speaker — contrary to McCarthy's stated belief that he had the votes.

The decision for most of the anti-McCarthy contingent to abandon their resistance earlier on Friday came after a morning meeting of the Republican Conference in which additional concessions were made to address the concerns of those opposing McCarthy's speakership bid. The deal that resulted — or at least the framework for how the House would run in the 118th Congress — was enough to swing almost all of the holdouts into McCarthy's column. 

Among the concessions that McCarthy made during the week of negotiations are:

    • a solitary member can request a vote to remove the House Speaker
    • a new subcommittee investigating the "weaponization of the federal government"
    • hold votes on key conservative issues such as a balanced budget amendment and border security
    • debt ceiling increases are tied to spending cuts
    • vote on appropriations bills individually and not via an omnibus
    • McCarthy's leadership PAC won't intervene in open-seat races in safe Republican House districts

McCarthy's victory early on Saturday morning, however, does not mean his work is over. The divisions that were seen between fellow Republican members this week suggests that there will be many more battles ahead for McCarthy and his leadership team to keep the Republican Conference together and able to pass its legislative agenda and successfully push back against the Democrat-controlled Senate and Biden administration.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

Tags: CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

McCarthy Said He Had the Votes to Win on the 14th Ballot. He Didn't. Spencer Brown
What Matt Gaetz Reportedly Said After the 14th Ballot Was Music to McCarthy’s Ears Matt Vespa
DeSantis Announces Plan to Take Over Disney's Land Sarah Arnold
Biden Admin Finally Admits Costs of Killing the Keystone XL Pipeline Spencer Brown
Gov. Abbott Destroys Biden In Scathing Remarks Over the Border Sarah Arnold
The Coup We Never Knew Victor Davis Hanson
Trending on Townhall Video
Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
McCarthy Said He Had the Votes to Win on the 14th Ballot. He Didn't. Spencer Brown