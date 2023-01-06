14 GOP Holdouts Abandon Opposition to McCarthy on 12th Ballot Following Concessions

If you're looking to get caught up on this Groundhog Day Week of roll call votes, here are Townhall's previous stories on Tuesday's first ballot, the second ballot, the third ballot, Tuesday's fourth and fifth ballots, the sixth ballot, and Thursday's seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, and eleventh ballots. To put things into perspective, the last time the House had this many failed attempts to elect a speaker was the mid-1800s and the Civil War had not yet occurred. If Republicans wanted to make their new majority historic, they've gotten it — at the expense of not being able to actually start the House's business in the 118th Congress.

To save you time, let's summarize: Kevin McCarthy wants to be Speaker of the House, and he has for a while. He has the support of a clear majority of Republican lawmakers, but due to the GOP's slim majority following the red ripple midterms, those votes don't give him a majority of votes needed in the full House of Representatives to become speaker. There have been around 20 Republicans nominating and voting for other-than-McCarthy individuals including Donald Trump, Byron Donalds, Jim Jordan, Jim Banks, and Kevin Hern. Those 20 holdouts are the reason vote after vote failed to deliver a victory for McCarthy or anyone else.

In the first three days of roll call votes, GOP leadership was successful in seeking adjournment in order to take things out of the public eye and behind closed to doors to try and hammer out a deal to get more votes in McCarthy's column. Those attempts did not work previously, but a House GOP aide told Townhall Friday morning that there still was "no deal" following a GOP Conference meeting, but that the warring factions were "close" to a deal that would push McCarthy across the finish line.

Sure enough, when the house reconvened at noon on Friday there was finally movement in McCarthy's direction as a number of Republicans who had previously voted against him threw their support behind the GOP Leader.

Among them were North Carolina's Dan Bishop, who had not voted for McCarthy on the first 11 ballots this week.

Oklahoma's Josh Brecheen, who had also been a holdout against McCarthy through the first three days of the House's attempt to elect a speaker, flipped and voted for McCarthy citing "transformational rule changes that will give the power to the rank and file."

Rep. Brecheen votes for Kevin McCarthy.



One of the more notable flips on Friday afternoon — even though he'd supported McCarthy initially — was Byron Donalds. The Florida congressman had stopped voting for McCarthy after the initial ballots and even represented the dissenters for a time as their alternative nominee.

In all, thirteen Republicans who had previously been voting to deny McCarthy the speaker's gavel decided to support the GOP Leader on the 12th ballot, while Victoria Spartz of Indiana switched from voting "present" to backing McCarthy again.

Updated: GOP NO votes who are NOW for McCarthy:

1. Bishop

2. Brecheen

3. Cloud

4. Clyde

5. Donalds

6. Luna

7. Miller

8. Norman

9. Perry

10. Roy

11. Self

12. Gosar

13. Ogles



*14. Spartz went from present to KM — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) January 6, 2023

Despite the flipped votes, McCarthy still did not seal the deal to become speaker on the 12th ballot. the GOP Leader ended the round with 213 votes, Jeffries received his usual 211, Kevin Hern was backed by 3 Republicans, and Jim Jordan got 4 votes. That's the closest McCarthy has gotten to becoming speaker since the 118th Congress met for the first time on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen how McCarthy and his team plan to swing the few remaining votes necessary to hit a majority threshold and whether Republicans will move for another adjournment after the progress made on the 12th ballot or jump right back into a 13th round of voting.

Until next time, here we go again.

This is a developing story and may be updated.